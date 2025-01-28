It’s the end of the (Witches’) Road for Agatha All Along. The nine-episode Marvel TV series — about a powerless Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) embarking on a magical gauntlet of trials down, down, down the Witches’ Road with her coven of witches, which includes the potions witch Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), the protection witch Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), the divination witch Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), and teen Billy Kaplan/Maximoff (Joe Locke) — was conceived as a miniseries sequel to WandaVision. Disney submitted Agatha as a comedy series (rather than a miniseries) during awards season, suggesting that future seasons could follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But Agatha All Along season 2 isn’t in the tarot cards, according to LuPone. The Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated actress says in a new interview that series creator Jac Schaeffer told her that Agatha, like WandaVision, was a one-off.

“There won’t be one,” LuPone told TheWrap when asked about a second season, adding that Schaeffer “came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’ [Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.’”

“She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t. There’s too much to write,’” LuPone continued. “So she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

LuPone’s Lilia met her end in episode 7, “Death’s Hand in Mine,” dying when she helps Agatha, Billy, and Jen escape the Salem Seven. The episode also revealed that Agatha’s ex “Rio” is Death (Aubrey Plaza), who ushered most of Agatha’s coven to the afterlife — including Agatha herself, who died in the penultimate episode before returning as a ghost.

Hahn, who received a Golden Globes nomination for the lead role, hinted that Agatha All Along may be finished, but that her centuries-old witch could return elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (The series ended with the ghostly Agatha chaperoning Billy’s search for his missing twin brother.)

“We were very satisfied by the way that Agatha All Along ended the arc of that story being told there,” she previously told Deadline. “I think everyone would be thrilled to come back, of course, in any capacity. It was a very life-altering, deep experience [filming] in Atlanta, Georgia, with just this very small cast on the soundstage, day after day after day.”

In 2021, following the success of WandaVision, Schaeffer signed a three-year overall deal TV deal with Marvel Studios and Disney-owned 20th Television, to produce Marvel TV projects for Disney+ and 20th TV projects for all platforms. That deal initially included the Paul Bettany-led WandaVision spinoff series, announced in 2022, but Schaeffer pursued Agatha as Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas took over as head writer on the still-untitled Vision series.

“I think a lot of people talk about, in a TV show, [they] can spend so much more time with these characters, but that’s not the thrill for me,” Schaeffer told Script Mag. “The thrill for me is I can really take the audience’s hand and lead them on a journey that makes them want to come back week to week. It’s also why I haven’t yet made a multi-season show, because I throw everything into that season. I’m like this: ‘These are all my tricks. You get them all in this limited series,’ which has been really fun so far.”

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now available to stream on Disney+.