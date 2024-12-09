Kathryn Hahn Comments on Agatha All Along Season 2: “Would Be Thrilled to Come Back”

Kathryn Hahn is clarifying some recent statements about the future of Agatha All Along and her place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the heels of receiving a 2025 Golden Globe Nomination for the show. Hahn was nominated in the category of “Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy” – a listing that seems to confirm Marvel Studios has reclassified Agatha All Along from a “Limited Series” that has now ended, to a “Regular Series” that will provide at least one more additional season of content.

That’s a big change in direction from what Kathryn Hahn was indicating just last month when she made it sound like she was done with her time in the MCU after Agatha All Along. (SPOILERS) The finale of the show saw Hahn’s sorceress Agatha Harkness sacrifice her life battling her ex-beau Death (Aubrey Plaza), only to return as a ghostly companion for the Scarlet Witch’s son, Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke). With Agatha All Along seemingly done, and its namesake dead, Hahn’s exit from the MCU seemed timely.

Now, after a Golden Globe nomination and some big success with her spinoff series, Kathryn Hahn is leaving a window for more Agatha All Along wide open. Speaking to Deadline about her Golden Globes nomination, Hahn also made some statements walking back her previous teases of Agatha’s ending:

“I think I meant that we were very satisfied by the way that Agatha All Along ended the arc of that story being told there,” Hahn explained, before adding, “I think everyone would be thrilled to come back, of course, in any capacity. It was a very life-altering, deep experience in Atlanta, Georgia, with just this very small cast on the soundstage, day after day after day.”

“I’m so proud, and I’m so thrilled for Marvel,” she continued. “They were so supportive of this tiny, fabulous, female-and-queer-led show.”

What Will Agatha All Along Season 2 Be About?

At the end of Season 1, Ghost-Agatha and Billy Maximoff (aka “Wiccan”) ended their quest through the faux reality of the Witches Road (manifested by Billy) by reaching the “prize” of Billy finally coming into his own identity and power. With Wiccan’s raw magical ability and Agatha’s experience, the two unlikely allies set out to find Tommy Maximoff who, like Billy, had his soul brought back to the living world, in the vessel of a new body. Located that body is now at the top of Billy’s list – and discovering the method of cheating death is almost certainly on Agatha’s to-do list, after dying.

Agatha All Along Season 2 is also uniquely positioned to be a major culmination of some Marvel Disney+ storylines. If Wanda’s return is mixed in with Tommy’s resurrection (as the superhero “Speed”), then Agatha Season 2 won’t just be a sophomore chapter of that show, it would be a true sequel to WandaVision, as well. Wiccan and Speed’s reunion would also be a major step forward for the Young Avengers project that’s slowly been building in the MCU – and then there’s the Vision Quest spinoff series that will also set up that character’s return, already making Agatha All Along Season 2 a potential mini-event for several key characters in the MCU’s magic/occult corner.

Agatha All Along Season 1 is no streaming on Disney+.