He’s the amazing, spectacular, freshman, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. In the first Spider-Man animated series from Marvel Studios, a 15-year-old Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thames) is getting into the swing of being a superhero just before the events of Captain America: Civil War. The Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired series branches off from the Sacred Timeline into an alternate reality where it’s Oscorp industrialist Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) — and not Tony Stark — who mentors the Queens-based wall-crawler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It follows what you see in Civil War,” Brad Winderbaum, Head of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation, previously told ComicBook about the show first announced as Spider-Man: Freshman Year. “Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his apartment for the famous moment where Tony Stark is waiting for him to offer him the Stark internship and take him to Berlin.”

“Because of things that happen in the multiverse, because of new, random occurrences, it’s not Tony Stark who’s waiting for him there. It’s Norman Osborn,” he continued. “And that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel Universe.” (More on them below.)

Here, ComicBook has webbed up everything you need to know about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres with a two-episode series premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 12 a.m. PST/3 a.m. EST on Disney+. New episodes will release in batches on Wednesdays until the two-episode first season finale on Feb. 19.

How Many Episodes Is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1?

The first season consists of 10 episodes, each with a run time between 26-30 minutes.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Episodes Schedule

Episode 1: “Amazing Fantasy” (Jan. 29)

Episode 2: “The Parker Luck” (Jan. 29)



Episode 3: “Secret Identity Crisis” (Feb. 5)

Episode 4: “Hitting the Big Time” (Feb. 5)

Episode 5: “The Unicorn Unleashed” (Feb. 5)



Episode 6: “Duel with the Devil” (Feb. 12)

Episode 7: “Scorpion Rising” (Feb. 12)

Episode 8: “Tangled Web” (Feb. 12)



Episode 9: “Hero or Menace” (Feb. 19)

Episode 10: “If This Be My Destiny…” (Feb. 19)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Cast: Who’s Voicing the Characters

Hudson Thames (What If…?) voices Peter Parker/Spider-Man, leading a cast that includes Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) as Norman Osborn, Kari Wahlgren (Arcane) as Peter’s aunt, May Parker, Grace Song (Kidding) as Peter’s best friend, Nico Minoru, and Zeno Robinson (Transformers: Earthspark) as Norman’s son and social media celebrity Harry Osborn.



Peter’s classmates are voiced by Eugene Byrd (The Legend of Vox Machina) as Lonnie Lincoln, star quarterback and captain of the Bales High School football team, and Cathy Ang (And Just Like That…) as Peter’s childhood crush — and Lonnie’s girlfriend — Pearl Pangan. As an Oscorp intern, Peter works with a think tank that includes Aleks Le (Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War) as Amadeus Cho, Anjali Kuanpaneni (Pokémon Horizons: The Series) as Jeanne Foucault, Erica Luttrell (Steven Universe) as Asha, and Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman) as Oscorp’s Dr. Bentley Wittman and Zehra Fazal (My Adventures with Superman) as Dr. Carla Connors.

Charlie Cox (Daredevil: Born Again) reprises his role as Daredevil, Robin Atkin Downes (X-Men ’97) voices Doctor Strange, and Mick Wingert (Batwheels) voices Iron Man. Villains appearing throughout the 10-episode first season include Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) as Dr. Otto Octavius, Jake Green (Batman: Arkham Shadow) as Butane, Roger Craig Smith (Avengers Assemble) as James “Speed Demon” Sanders and Dmitri Smerdyakov/the Chameleon, Anairis Quinones (Beyblade X) as Maria Vasquez/Tarantula and Carmilla Black, Travis Willingham (Marvel Rivals) as Mikhail Sytsevich and Thaddeus Ross, Sarah Natochenny (Pokémon) as Mila Masaryk/Unicorn, Leilani Barrett (Harley Quinn) as Big Donovan, and Jonathan Medina (For All Mankind) as Mac Gargan/the Scorpion.

Is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man In the MCU?

The series is MCU-adjacent: it takes place in a timeline that splinters from the live-action films starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Peter and Nico are meant to attend Midtown High School of Science and Technology, but they end up at Bales High — which means no Michelle “MJ” Jones, Ned Leeds, Liz Allan, or Flash Thompson.

Peter interns at Oscorp, so the Stark internship never happens, and Spider-Man isn’t present during the Avengers’ battle at a German airport in Captain America: Civil War.

“We have the privilege of following the movies and shows, so we pay homage to them as well as the comics,” said head writer and executive producer Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek). “We build on things we’ve seen before but present them in new ways. We use those expectations to our advantage and turn things away from where you might expect. I’m excited for people to see new twists on classic characters, and I’m also excited to introduce characters that aren’t normally featured in Spider-Man stories.”

Trammell continued, “You’re going to see some familiar faces — and if you’re a fan of Chameleon, you’re going to see a few of his faces. You’re also going to see Scorpion, as well as a few characters who may seem new, like Speed Demon or Butane. We have a huge rogues gallery to play with, and so we’re looking forward to putting some of them in the forefront.”

Will There Be Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man 2?

Marvel Animation is currently animating Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2, and Winderbaum has confirmed the series has already been renewed through season 3 at Disney+.

Watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer

The trailer showcases some of the Spider-suits featured in the first season, like Spider-Man’s homemade suit, the Future Foundation-inspired Oscorp suit, and costumes based on the Slingers: Prodigy, Hornet, and Dusk.

Play video

Where Can I Listen to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s Theme Song?

You can listen to “Neighbor Like Me,” performed by The Math Club and featuring Relaye and Melo Makes Music, in the video below.

Play video

New episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premiere Wednesdays on Disney+ starting Jan. 29.