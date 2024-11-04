Marvel May Have Just Teased Agatha All Along Will Return for Season Two

Agatha All Along was billed as a limited series, but Disney and Marvel Studios just gave a strong hint that it might return for a second season. On Monday, Variety reported that Agatha All Along will be submitted for the Golden Globes, Emmys and other awards in the comedy category. The category requirements are a hint that the story could go on, although nothing is concrete yet.

Insiders said Agatha All Along will be submitted to the comedy categories for the SAG Awards, Golden Globe Awards and Emmy Awards, meaning it will go up against some critical darlings such as The Bear, Hacks and Abbott Elementary. That means it will have a harder time winning than it would in the less competitive limited series category. However, if Marvel Television wants the option of renewing Agatha, it may need to submit to a different category. It’s not the only possible reason, but it would be one explanation for this choice.

The Emmys’ rules for a limited series say: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.” It’s arguable that Agatha All Along doesn’t fit this criteria, even if it does only have one season. The show is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it seems pretty clear that its characters will appear in other shows and movies to come. As it is, the show is a spinoff of WandaVision, so the story is far from self-contained.

Marvel Television Studios has already announced its slate for 2025, and Marvel’s plans for the rest of the Multiverse Saga are public knowledge as well. Adding in a second season of Agatha All Along might be tricky considering how all these stories tend to weave together. Right now, it seems clear that Billy (Joe Locke) will play a part in some upcoming stories, and Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) will presumably tag along. On the other hand, The show drew a huge audience, and both critics and audiences liked it as well. It wouldn’t be too surprising if the studios wanted to capitalize on that success.

All we can do is speculate for now, but it seems more certain than ever that Billy, Agatha and others will be back on our screens one way or another. Agatha All Along and WandaVision are streaming now on Disney+. So far, the studios have not commented publicly on award season or on the possibility of sequels.