Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Star Clark Gregg Guest Stars on The Conners

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg stepped away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to join The Conners for a night. Gregg is best known for playing Phil Coulson in the first phase of MCU movies, Captain Marvel, and on the ABC’s Agents of SHIELD, which is about to enter its seventh and final season. He and his real-life wife Jennifer Grey both appeared in last night’s episode of The Conners on ABC. Gregg and Grey played a married couple who wanted to bring Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) into their relationship. You can see a clip from the episode, in which Gregg and Grey’s character treat Jackie to some luxuries she can’t afford, embedded below.

Phil Coulson died (again) at the conclusion of the fifth season of Agents of SHIELD. In seasons six, Gregg played Sarge, a god-like being trapped in a body with Coulson’s face. In the show’s final season, Gregg returns as an advanced life model decoy of Coulson.

The new season begins with the entire Agents of SHIELD team stranded in the 1930s, having traveled back through time in the season six finale. But Gregg’s Agents of SHIELD co-star Chloe Bennett has hinted in the past that the group will be visiting a number of other eras on their way home.

What universe are we in now? Watch @clarkgregg guest star with his wife @JenniferGrey on #TheConners tonight at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/EzFC1KncLz — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) February 25, 2020

“I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were,” Bennet said..”So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It’s actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD. For the long-term fans, it’s a really big pay-up and it’s really, really fun. When you’ve done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it’s pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one.”

The show’s producers have promised some fireworks along the way. “I’ll say this: We swung for the fences in season seven. And sometimes when you swing for the fence, you hit home runs…,” Executive Producer, Jeffrey Bell said in an interview.

“There are some bonkers episodes [coming],” co-showrunner, Jed Whedon, said. “Some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season Seven will run for 13 episodes. It is expected to debut in the summer of 2020 on ABC.