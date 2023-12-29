What If...? Season 2 Has a Heartbreaking Avengers: Endgame Callback

What If…? Season 2 brought back an Avengers: Endgame moment in the most devastating way. In the Marvel 1602-themed episode of the animated series, Peggy Carter heads back in time to help a desperate group of avengers. During her travels, she meets an alternate version of Steve Rogers who leads a merry band of thieves. They take a great deal of inspiration from Robin Hood. However, the old-time you version of Captain America asks if Captain Carter will tell him about her time, she replies, "No, I don't think I will." It's a callback to Sam Wilson asking Old Man Steve about the alternate timeline he lived on after returning the Infinity Stones.

For fans of the infinity Saga this season of what if has been an absolute treat. We've seen the series take a look back at movies like Thor, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, The Avengers, and so much more. It's clear that the writers have been playing close attention to MCU canon over all these years. It also seems that their fans should be on their toes because any elements from Phase 4 and onwards can get mixed into a random adventure in What If…? However, Captain Carver Carter's field trip through the multi-verse doesn't seem like it's over yet. Strange Supreme popping up in this animated series usually heralds some massive developments.

Marvel Heads To 1602!

The What If…? Team had been working on this episode for a while. Marvel Studios dropped ComicBook.com a clip from Season 2's big reveal. Along with that, writer Ryan Little and executive producer AC Bradley gave us some insight into how this special episode came together.

"I'll always remember the first time I read Neil Gaiman's original 1602 [Marvel comics] series in high school," writer Ryan Little told ComicBook.com in a statement. "We filled this episode with 1602 iterations of characters from across the MCU to share with everyone that same fun Neil created when first exploring Elizabethan Marvel in his original run."

"All storytelling, from the first cave drawings to the modern cinematic universes, is about connection, asking your audience: 'Is this your story, too?'" executive producer AC Bradley told ComicBook.com in a statement. "The same holds true when adapting beloved storylines and IP. I first seek out the human story—the heart. The world of 1602 is one of chaos and confusion with our MCU heroes trapped in an alternate history. The burning questions are: How did they end up here? How can they restore their world?"

What If…? Has A Few More Surprises!

Season 2 of Marvel's What If…? , which premieres episodes daily on Disney+ beginning on December 22nd, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series is led by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, with returning appearances that include Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, and Cate Blanchett as Hela. Devery Jacobs joins the cast as Kahhouri, a new Native American character created specifically for the show. What If...? Season 2 is directed by Bryan Andrews, and executive produced by Andrews and AC Bradley.

