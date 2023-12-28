Marvel's What If...? Writer Reveals Kahhori Episode Was Originally Longer

The sixth episode of Marvel's What If...? Season 2 asked the question, "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?" This was a big deal for the Marvel Cinematic Universe because it marks the first time the franchise has debuted an original superhero. MCU fans loved the episode, and some are already calling for Kahhori, who is voiced by Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs, to come into live-action. The folks behind What If...? have been sharing some fun facts about the episode since it dropped. Yesterday, writer Ryan Little took to Twitter and revealed the Kahhori episode was originally longer.

"4 years of production on #Kahhori's #WhatIfS2 EP left us with a lot of behind-the-scenes stories, a first cut almost 10 minutes longer, and all kinds of narrative threads to chase down the line – but I'm so proud we got to end the EP thanking the folks that made it so good," Little wrote. You can check out the post below:

Previously, Little spoke with Marvel.com about making the episode.

"I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones," Little added. "Kahhori, pronounced 'KAH-HORTI,' is a real, Wolf Clan name, meaning 'she stirs the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever."

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.