Another Returning Marvel Netflix Character Seemingly Confirmed for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil’s army is growing. The “Straight to Hell” first season finale of Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again ended with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) vowing to take back Hell’s Kitchen from corrupt New York City Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and queenpin Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer), who had lawyer Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) killed to cover up her business dealings surrounding the Fisks’ Red Hook Port project that would make them untouchable in their own city-state. Mayor Fisk then plunged the city into darkness with a blackout, sicced his Anti-Vigilante Task Force on illegal vigilantes like Daredevil and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and declared martial law.

“This is our city. Not his. And we can take it back together,” the Man Without Fear intoned over shots of his small resistance, which includes Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), retired cop Cherry (Clark Johnson), Detective Angie Kim (Ruibo Qian), and a trusted few officers. “All of us. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Because we are the city without fear.”

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will expand Daredevil’s allies with super-powered private investigator and fellow Defender Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and, it seems, another old friend from Marvel’s Daredevil: NYPD Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney (Royce Johnson).

Fitness coach Naqam Washington shared photos from the recent wrap party for season 2 on Instagram, and in them, posed for photos with returning cast members Zurer, Zabryna Guevara (Sheila Rivera), and Wilson Bethel (Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter/Bullseye), second unit director Philip J. Silvera, costume designer Emily Gunshor, makeup department head Kimberly Amacker, and Johnson, suggesting Mahoney will be making his way back to the Hell’s Kitchen corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Johnson’s Mahoney, a childhood frenemy of Foggy’s, first appeared in the “Into the Ring” series premiere of the Netflix-aired Daredevil in 2015. Before his promotion to detective, Mahoney met the “Masked Man” when the proto-Daredevil was rooting out dirty cops in the pocket of the Kingpin of Crime: Wilson Fisk. Johnson reprised the role in episodes of Jessica Jones and The Punisher, last appearing in the Daredevil spinoff’s series finale in 2019.

“When you’re working in what I would call the Hell’s Kitchen corner of the MCU, those iconic characters are always in your mind,” showrunner Dario Scardapane told EW when asked about a potential Defenders reunion with Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and Finn Jones’ Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist. “The thing is that — and this is kind of hard, I’m trying to thread a needle here — you want to bring in people and relationships and past figures in Matt’s life because they help the story, particularly in terms of a story where Fisk has taken over the city. And there is a resistance and a rebellion, so to speak, rising.”

“So there’s going to be people, vigilantes, superheroes that are involved in that. There has to be because this is happening to their city,” Scardapane teased. “That said, you also want to create a completely organic story for that. So who comes in and why has to be beyond anything earned.” The showrunner added that Cage and Rand are “absolutely in my head and everybody’s head as we’re working.”

“How that manifests itself is both really tricky writing-wise and a pretty closely guarded secret at this point,” he continued. “So I’m being intentionally cagey, but I’m also saying, ‘Hell yeah!’ in terms of it’s something we’re thinking about.”

Daredevil: Born Again returns with season 2 in March 2026 on Disney+.



