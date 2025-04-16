Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Release Date Confirmed by Marvel (& It’s Sooner Than We Thought)

The Devil’s work is never done. Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again aired its ninth and final episode of season 1 with Tuesday’s “Straight to Hell” season finale, which ended on a major cliffhanger: New York Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) officially outlawed the city’s vigilantes. Fisk caged the city’s elite and his political enemies alongside the likes of the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) — who eventually escaped in a post-credits scene — leaving the wanted Daredevil (Charlie Cox) to mount a resistance and take back the City Without Fear in season 2.

With filming on the second season already underway, showrunner Dario Scardapane has confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premieres in March 2026 on Disney+. The eight-episode second season is set to arrive one year after the first season debuted on March 4.

“Such a mix of emotions as we close out [season 1]. So grateful for the cast, crew and studio for their confidence and indulgence,” Scardapane wrote on Instagram, confirming the 2026 release date with thanks to executive producers Kevin Feige, Sana Amanat, Brad Winderbaum, Louis D’Esposito, directing producers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, and stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Jon Bernthal.

Winderbaum, who also serves as Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, previously told ComicBook that Marvel Television would be returning to “a more traditional television model” after criticisms that miniseries like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier felt like nine or six-hour movies divvied up into weekly episodes.

“Moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television,” Winderbaum said. “Certainly we are writing much more than we produce. We’ve gone back to a more traditional television model.”

He continued, “It feels a little different because we’re Marvel and there’s a little more of a spotlight on us. So the rumor mill starts to fly and certain things we have in development get more attention than a normal TV studio making other content. But we’re not going to make something until it’s ready and we’re not going to make something that can’t sustain many seasons, so that’s going to be the biggest driver.”

Marvel’s Daredevil aired three seasons on Netflix from 2015 to 2018, plus the Daredevil-fronted Defenders miniseries between seasons 2 and 3, before being cancelled in 2018. News that the Marvel Studios revival will only have a one-year wait between seasons is coming at a time when shows like The Last of Us, Severance, Bridgerton, and Stranger Things have all had waits of multiple years between seasons — but none longer than the seven-year gap separating Daredevil and Born Again.

All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 are now streaming on Disney+.