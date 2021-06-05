Vera Farmiga Says Marvel's Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld “Kills It” as Kate Bishop

✖

Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Vera Farmiga says her TV daughter Hailee Steinfeld "kills it" as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, where the arrow-slinging superhero Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) trains his successor after retiring in Avengers: Endgame. The Bates Motel and Conjuring star joins the Marvel Studios franchise as Eleanor Bishop, Kate's mother and friend to swordsman Jack Duquesne (Better Call Saul's Tony Dalton), as part of a cast that includes fellow MCU first-timers Fra Fee (Les Misérables), Zahn McClarnon (Westworld), Brian d'Arcy James (13 Reasons Why), and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Echo.

"Hailee kills it in the role. He trains a new successor, Hawkeye trains a new successor, so Kate Bishop's coming up," a tight-lipped Farmiga teased to Entertainment Tonight ahead of new movie The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. "I play her mama, and I had a blast. It's gonna be pretty special, I think."

Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige produce the series due out on Disney+ later in 2021, where Steinfeld plays a new Marvel superhero who is the protege of a founding member of the Avengers and "such a badass."

"I can't wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She's such a badass, there's no denying that," the Spider-Verse and Dickinson star told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "She's so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It's really tested me and it's kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it's given me a reason to stay with it."

Steinfeld added: "But I'm very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."

Hawkeye premieres later in 2021 on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.