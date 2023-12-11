Marvel Sets Up a New Avengers Lineup for Upcoming Disney+ Series

Even though the live-action side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still without its own version of the Avengers, it looks like Marvel Studios Animation is getting ready to reveal its own version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. In a new poster for What If...? Season Two, a new line-up of the team can be seen in what appears to be an homage to 2012's Avengers.

First spotted by The Direct, the What If...? version of the team is by and large the same as the first iteration seen in the MCU. Two changes, however, can be seen on the poster. Instead of Captain America, Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter can be seen leading the charge. She's then flanked by The Wasp, while the rest of the team includes Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye. Mysteriously absent from the group shot is Bruce Banner's Incredible Hulk.

What is What If...? Season Two about?

An official synopsis from Marvel Studios teases the show's continued dedication to multiversal storytelling, putting characters movie-goers have come to know and love over the past 15 years into new situations under the Marvel umbrella.

"Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU," the synopsis reads. "The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

The second season will also include an episode featuring Gamora that was scrubbed from the show's first batch of episode.s

"We definitely will," Bradley previously said when asked if we'll see more of Gamora. "What happened with the Gamora episode, there was originally supposed to be — early on in the season — a Tony and Gamora-centric episode. However, due to COVID and production delays, one of our amazing, amazing animation houses around the globe got hit pretty hard by the pandemic. And we were left with two choices: push the entire season to later this year, or push this one episode to Season 2. We made the choice to push that episode to Season 2, and hoped that seeing Gamora in the finale serves as a teaser for what is to come. In season two, it'll almost be like a little bit of a prequel, we'll see how Tony and Gamora became friends, because those two don't even interact in the main MCU universe."

What If...? Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on December 22nd while the first season of the aniamted show is now streaming on the service.

