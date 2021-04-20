Marvel Releases First MODOK Posters

Marvel has released the first poster for its M.O.D.O.K. TV series on Hulu. You can check them both out, below! The first one-sheet is a traditional poster, with MODOK filling the picture as he constructs the logo for his show using some Doctor Octopus-style arms. The second sheet is done in wallpaper style, showing off MODOK and all six of his mechanical arms, each topped with some kind of mechanical device, meant for mayhem. Both posters come with the tagline "World class villain. Suburban nightmare." That only highlights the show's mix of Marvel lore and irreverent comedy, which will be a first for the Marvel Studios franchise.

(Photo: Hulu)

(Photo: Hulu)

M.O.D.O.K. show creator Jordan Blum shared the posters on Twitter, captioning them with the following: "If this be... M.O.D.O.K.'s poster! / Some more Kirby goodness for you." The quote makes obvious reference to the Marvel Comics legend Jack Kirby, who createdthe MODOK character alongside Stan Lee. The Marvel comics villain (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) was originally an employee of A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics) who underwent an experimental mutagenic procedure to increase his intelligence - only to end up freakishly mutated into an oversized head that requires a hover chair for mobility. The psychically-powered villain took over A.I.M. in order to wreak havoc. This Hulu animated series takes that story a step further into comedic territory, by having MODOK fail and as A.I.M.'s commander, forcing him to sort his personal life and family/domestic issues.

You can ge the synopsis and cast list for Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., below:

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet! The series stars Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).

M.O.D.O.K. has also added some big-name voice talent in the form of Jon Hamm, Whoopi Golberg, Nathan Fillion, and Bill Hader. Fans have loved first M.O.D.O.K. trailer and footage clip, and are looking forward to the full series when it drops on May 21st.