Ms. Marvel Season 2: Iman Vellani Picks What Marvel Villain Should Appear

After the recent events of The Marvels, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are definitely looking forward to the return of Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). One possibility for when and where we could see Vellani's character next is a hypothetical sophomore season of Ms. Marvel, which would further explore Kamala's solo stories. In a recent interview with The Direct, Vellani revealed which of Kamala's comic-accurate antagonists she would most like to see in that new season.

"Definitely Doc.X," Vellani revealed. "I think that's a great villain from the comics and can really resonate with the Gen Z audience. It would be so interesting—I don't know, messing with kids' psyche almost when you have this villain who only exists on your phone, and on your laptops, and on all your screens that we can't avoid. I think it'd be really interesting position to put them all in to fight against something that you can't even see, right? Yeah. Yeah, that's one of my favorite comic storylines. So I would love to see that play out."

Will Ms. Marvel Get a Season 2?

At the moment, Ms. Marvel has not been confirmed to be getting a second season on Disney+ — but Vellani has teased that a new batch of episodes would have a lot of potential, especially following Kamala's journey in The Marvels.

"It would be fun to see Kamala post-'The Marvels' after she's fought with her idol," Vellani said in an interview with Stylecaster earlier this year. "It's similar to what Spider-Man went through after fighting with the Avengers in 'Civil War' and going back to the friendly neighborhood thing."

Is Kamala Khan a Mutant?

Both the comics and the canon of the MCU have either hinted at, or outright confirmed, that Kamala has Marvel's mutant gene, fulfilling a bit of lore originally planned for the character when she first debuted in the comics nine years ago. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Vellani reflected on filming Ms. Marvel's version of that reveal, and revealed that just hearing the word "mutation" in the scene was enough to make her break character.

"The hardest part was when we were filming it," Vellani explained. "First of all, I couldn't keep it together. Every single time Matt Lintz would say 'mutation' — which still makes me giddy every time I say the word — I would just break. They even did his coverage first so I could hear it enough times, so that by the time the camera rolled around to me, I was normal. It didn't work. First take, I was gone. It was just so cool! And it was one of the last things we shot, and it was nighttime in Atlanta. It was such like vibes, you know? It was very cool. But again, lwe didn't know if that was gonna make it into the cut. I think that was like the most annoying thing, filming it, because it was so cool, and I was having so much fun, and I just wanted people to see my excitement over it. And what an honor, you know, to use that M word for the first time in the MCU. So I'm very glad it made it in."

