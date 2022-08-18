She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Wants a Marvel Team Up With Florence Pugh

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law may feature star-studded appearances by the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Wong (Benedict Wong), and Daredevil (Charlie Cox), but there's one more Marvel superhero Tatiana Maslany still wants to meet: Florence Pugh's Black Widow. The Orphan Black star makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Marvel Studios Original series, streaming Thursday on Disney+, playing the superhero lawyer cousin of Ruffalo's Bruce Banner. In a new interview with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle Show, Maslany said she would want her character to crossover with the super-spy played by Pugh in Marvel's Black Widow movie and the Hawkeye Disney+ series.

"I just love Florence Pugh as an actor, so I just want to act with her," Maslany said. "I think that duo would be bizarre, but that would be fun, too."

Black Widow introduced Pugh as the Black Widow Yelena Belova, the younger sister figure to the Avenger Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Following Natasha's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, Pugh reprised her role in Hawkeye, crossing paths with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his protege Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). (There are rumors Pugh will next return in Thunderbolts, about a team of reformed supervillains.)

In She-Hulk, Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, an attorney working for the Superhuman Law Division at the law firm of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway. The half-hour legal comedy features a roster of familiar faces from the comic books and the MCU, including Jennifer's high-profile client, the Abomination (Tim Roth).

While Ruffalo has hinted at Maslany's Marvel future as part of the Avengers, the Emmy-winning actress is unsure whether her green-skinned superhero will take after her comic book counterpart and join the super-groups A-Force or Fantastic Four.

"That's so scary to me," Maslany told ComicBook. "But also like, yeah, there's so many actors in this universe that I have always wanted to work with, and if we get to be superhero goofs together, that would be amazing."

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming August 18 on Disney+. New episodes premiere on Thursdays.