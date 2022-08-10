New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law TV Spot Reveals First Look at Obscure Ant-Man Villain

The debut of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is fast approaching, and the show's marketing campaign is continuing to evolve in some hilarious and delightful ways. One of the most buzzed-about elements of the series has been its connections to Marvel Comics lore, with the trailers and teasers dropping some bizarre Easter eggs. The newest TV spot for the series proves to be no exception, with one sequence that appears to reveal the first live-action appearance of one of Marvel's weirdest villains. In a scene set at Emil Blonksy / Abomination's (Tim Roth) "Abomaste" retreat, a man can be seen in a costume that is identical to that worn by the Silver Age incarnation of Porcupine, who was previously rumored to appear in the series.

Initially created by Stan Lee and Don Heck in 1963's Tales to Astonish #48, Porcupine was first established as Alexander Gentry, an Army weapons designer who decided to create a battle suit reminiscent of a porcupine. Gentry developed the battle suit to have quills that could shoot various weapons or gases, and eventually took the suit for himself and decided to turn to a life of crime. Porcupine went toe-to-toe with Ant-Man and The Wasp, later played a role in interrupting Reed Richards and Sue Storm's wedding, and joined an array of supervillain groups over the years. He was later succeeded in the role by a man named Roger Gocking, who later joined the Thunderbolts.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

