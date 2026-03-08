Marvel Star Basically Confirms His Missing MCU Hero is Back

A missing Marvel character is returning to the MCU, according to the actor who played him. There have been dozens of Marvel Comics heroes and villains who have debuted in the MCU over the years, and some of these characters have disappeared with no word on what happened to them. Sometimes, these characters surprisingly show up, such as when villains like Abomination and The Leader showed up well over a decade after their last appearance. However, there are other characters like Shang-Chi, The Eternals, and more who have debuted but have been missing in action for way too long now.

Now, one Marvel actor said his missing hero is about to return. While speaking to Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You podcast, Mike Colter said his Luke Cage is coming back to the MCU and will be part of Daredevil: Born Again. “I’ve had discussions with Marvel, and I do think that it’s very, very likely that I will come back at some point, but I don’t know when. But I think I will,” Colter said. “Maybe there’s some stuff we could do that’s different from the last time. I’m kind of open to that now.”

Mike Colter’s Luke Cage Could Have a Huge MCU Future

Luke Cage finished his run on Netflix as the street-level hero became the new “sheriff” of Harlem, and while there were people who worried he would become a villain in the role, that will not happen. If anything, he should have found himself in the crosshairs of Wilson Fisk, who has become the Mayor of New York and started a war against vigilantes. With Jessica Jones back, Luke Cage almost surely has to arrive as well.

There are so many directions this could go in Daredevil: Born Again. The biggest comes straight from the comics. When Wilson Fisk became the Mayor of New York City in the comics, he found one direct nemesis. Luke Cage stopped acting as a vigilante and instead ran for the mayor’s position against Fisk. There might not be a better endgame for the Disney+ series than seeing an actual vigilante become the new mayor and not only outing Fisk but also disbanding and ordering the prosecution of his mercenary police officers.

The other thing that could happen is the Luke Cage and Jessica Jones relationship that never actually happened on the Netflix shows. While neither hero needs a significant other to define themselves, their relationship in the comics was always one of the best. Jessica and Luke were a “real” couple with real problems and difficulties, and it never once forced them to need each other to be heroes. They even had a baby, and that also didn’t force either of them to change who they are, and only added to their greatness. With Mike Colter saying Luke Cage is coming back to the MCU, there are so many great opportunities for the MCU’s future.

