Marvel Already Set Up Luke Cage’s MCU Debut (And They Need to Make It Happen)

Netflix’s Marvel shows are a fascinating case study. When the Marvel Cinematic Universe was still at the height of its powers, releasing hit movie after hit movie, the powers that be looked to expand by handing the biggest streaming platform in the world a golden ticket. Netflix started developing shows centered around street-level heroes like Jessica Jones and Daredevil, and initially, the concept was a smash hit. The streaming shows offered something different than the MCU movies while still connecting to the larger franchise in small ways. However, the good times didn’t last forever, and eventually, Netflix pulled the plug on the whole operation.

It looked like the Netflix era was going the way of the dodo for a while, but Charlie Cox’s Daredevil returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin followed shortly after in Hawkeye. These days, the MCU embraces all aspects of Netflix’s franchise, including bringing back Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones. But there’s still one character that Marvel Studios is taking their sweet time getting to despite teasing him: Luke Cage (Mike Colter).

The MCU Isn’t Hiding the Fact That Luke Cage Is Around

It’s still unclear just how much of Netflix’s continuity the MCU is adopting. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 seems to confirm that the events of the third Netflix season remain intact, even mentioning the tragic death of FBI agent Ray Nadeem and Bullseye’s rampage. However, all that comes after the massive creative overhaul, which sees the show shift focus from new additions to characters from the Netflix series. Regardless, Netflix canon is back in, and one of the ways Born Again goes out of its way to advertise that is by shouting out Luke Cage’s club, Harlem’s Paradise, on a billboard in Times Square.

In Season 2 of Cage’s solo series, he gains control of Mariah Dillard’s business after her death. It’s a strange development because Cage fancies himself a hero, but he believes he can keep the criminal empire from hurting his home, Harlem, by staying at the top. More than a few of Cage’s allies are skeptical of the plan, with Misty Knight even going as far as to say she’ll arrest him if he ever crosses a line. However, he sticks to his guns, and by the time he shows up in Jessica Jones Season 3, things appear to be going well in Harlem. That’s great for Cage, and if Marvel plays its cards right, it could be great for Daredevil as well.

Daredevil: Born Again Creates a Clear Path for Luke Cage’s MCU Debut

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 concludes with the good guys taking one on the chin. Mayor Wilson Fisk succeeds in his plan to crack down on vigilantes, having his task force hunt down anyone who opposes him, including Swordsman and the Punisher. After not seeing a way forward, Daredevil finally gets his butt into gear and puts a team together to fight back. They aren’t the ’27 Yankees, featuring some current and former cops and Karen Page, but there’s potential, and Daredevil only has to make a couple of calls to get his group over the top.

Jessica Jones is already on the way, with Ritter confirmed to reprise her role in Born Again Season 2. But given the nature of her relationship with Cage, it feels like only a matter of time before he dusts off his suit and gets back into the action, too. He can even bring a couple of his employees, such as Sugar, into the fold, giving the criminals the chance to help New York rather than hurt it by lending a hand. Their mission isn’t going to be easy, especially since Fisk is only gaining more power as the days go by, but Cage is a difference maker in every way; the MCU just needs to stop twiddling its thumbs and let him prove it.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.

