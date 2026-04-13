Marvel Star Confirms Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Reunion After Major Leak and 9 Year Wait

The time since Marvel’s TV shows on Netflix have gone off the air has rewarded fans who bought stock in those shows at the time. In the years since, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been slowly going back to the well and bringing back the actors from all those shows to reprise their characters, both on the big screen and streaming on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again has been a great springboard for that so far, and a recent leak appeared to reveal that the biggest reunion of all was on its way to happening. Now, we have an official photo that confirms it’s happening.

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As production on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 carries on (Season 2 is currently airing on Disney+), photos that revealed both Mike Colter back as Luke Cage but also Finn Jones’ return as Danny Rand/Iron Fist (plus Krysten Ritter back as Jessica Jones) popped up online. Now, Colter himself has revealed a proper photo of the three actors together on social media, with the only missing member of the Defenders being Daredevil himself. “Been a while…” Colter wrote on Instagram, with Finn Jones replying: “well, guess the cat’s out of the bag… 😅”

Mike Colter Confirms MCU Return With Finn Jones

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The initial photo in Colter’s post confirmed the reunion of the three characters, but begs the question about what the rest of the current season of Daredevil: Born Again will bring with it. Fans already know that Ritter is set to return in the show (with a new trailer spoiling the arrival of another character, her daughter), but the confirmation of their return has fans curious if they might show up in some way in the current season. It’s worth noting that no set photos of these characters arrived this time last year, only cropping up as production has geared up for Season 3.

Colter’s other photos may offer more of a tease for what his MCU future holds, though, with his different Luke Cage costumes calling back to the modern era of the character. In the pages of Marvel comics, the yellow shirt and vest combo for Cage has been a somewhat recent ensemble for the hero, one that aligns with his time as the mayor of New York City. Furthermore, Cage is elected mayor of the city after the fallout of the “Devil’s Reign” storyline and the end of Wilson Fisk’s tenure in the same office. The current season of Daredevil: Born Again is somewhat inspired by that story, which could very much be setting up a Season 3 that follows the comics down the same path.

That said, there’s also the distinct possibility that Luke Cage’s storyline in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 actually picks up from the cliffhanger of his own Netflix series. At the conclusion of his show, Cage is the new owner of Harlem’s Paradise club and is considered the “Sheriff” of Harlem. The costumes Colter has revealed also align with the suave look he had at the end of the show, which could be teasing where we’ll find him when those episodes drop (seemingly next year).