God-Tier Cosmic Marvel Character Spotted in Daredevil: Born Again

Being a Marvel fan is pretty much a full-time job, not in the sense that there’s always something to watch or do, but in the sense that when something new does come out you have to be on high alert for Easter eggs and teases, little nuggets that might have some greater meaning in the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe. It can be a lot of fun, often leading to interesting theories or predictions. It can also sometimes net some interesting finds including one in Daredevil: Born Again. Fans on social media found a surprising, god-tier character in this week’s episode — though you might not have caught it if you weren’t watching carefully.

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On X, fans discovered that there’s a brief moment in episode four of Daredevil: Born Again’s second season where what appears to be the Watcher just sort of casually appearing in a window, seemingly near the end of the episode after Daredevil and Bullseye crash through said window. It’s a blink and you’ll miss it moment, but with the moment paused and shared on social media, well, you can see for yourself. It really does look like the Watcher.

🚨The Watcher Made An Appearance In Daredevil Born Again Season 2



Perhaps intentional or not? Or maybe a coincidence shape pic.twitter.com/ztvAkgcYck — Marvel Mania (@Sksj002) April 9, 2026

Is That Really the Watcher in Daredevil: Born Again? What’s He Doing Here?!

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Not to burst anyone’s bubble, but realistically, the “appearance” of the Watcher in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is probably a coincidence. If you look very closely at the still, you can kind of make out that what appears to be the Watcher’s eyes look more like fluorescent lighting inside the building while the other shapes comprising his head appear to be other internal building structure. It’s also the explanation that would make the most sense: this is just a strange, happy accident of filming and angles, this appearance of one of Marvel’s most powerful and omnipresent characters.

That said, however, it isn’t like the Watcher hasn’t appeared in the MCU. The character first appeared in Disney+’s What If….? and has also appeared in the I Am Groot Special. While there doesn’t seem to be a reason for the Watcher to roll up and be creeping in Daredevil: Born Again, this is Marvel. Literally anything is possible. After all, the Watcher… watches. And, given that we know that the MCU is a multiverse, who knows if this moment being observed is something that might come up somewhere else. It’s this vague possibility that there could be space for this moment to matter in the future that somewhat has fans divided. While most think that this is all just some crazy coincidence of lighting and structure, plenty of others see the potential and have learned over the years that, with Marvel, you just can’t rule anything out.

But seriously, though. Why would the Watcher be watching Daredevil? Time will tell, I guess.

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