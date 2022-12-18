Marvel Studios Reveals One Last 2022 Release

Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, combined with the fact the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, most thought Marvel Studios' offerings for the year were over. In typical fashion, Marvel still has a surprise release before the calendar turns to 2023. According to a new listing from Disney+ Hotstar, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled will be added to the platform on December 28th.

Assembled is Marvel's behind-the-scenes documentary-style look at every project the production house films, and there are a few projects this episode can be about—the aforementioned Wakanda Forever and Holiday Special. Given the former is still in theaters and won't make its way to Disney+ until sometime next year, it's unlikely Marvel is choosing to release the behind-the-scenes look at the project this early. The Holiday Special, on the other hand, has been on Disney+ for a few weeks, and added an Assembled episode for the James Gunn-directed special would still give people plenty of time to watch on their holiday break.

Is the Holiday Special required viewing before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Earlier this year, James Gunn confirmed with us there are a few plot threads introduced in the Holiday Special that will help flesh out the Guardians threequel when it enters theaters next May.

"Well, I'm always trying to be balanced with these things, so I think it's wonderful," Guardians helmer James Gunn previously told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "People should see the Holiday Special. You're obviously gonna learn a lot about where the Guardians have been in the past few years. You know, you're gonna see how they now inhabit Knowhere. They've got a new ship called the Bowie. They've got a dog [who] is part of their crew now who has telekinesis named Cosmo. So where you get to learn all that, and then there's a couple of bigger pieces of spoiler-y lore. You're gonna learn all of those things. In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Volume 3, so I don't have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available exclusively on Disney+.

