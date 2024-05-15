Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Footage Revealed at Disney Upfronts

On Tuesday, Marvel revealed when Daredevil: Born Again will make its Disney+ debut but that isn't the only news about the eagerly anticipated return of Daredevil that fans got from the Disney Upfronts presentation. As it turns out, the first trailer for the series was screened during the presentation as well. As of this article's publication, the trailer for Daredevil: Born Again hasn't yet been made available online, but descriptions of the footage were shared via IGN and is said to feature Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock suiting up as well as the return of Foggy and Karen.

Per the description, the trailer sees Matt suit up while narration speaks of a "David vs. Goliath" situation when the "entire system is against you". There are glimpses of Foggy and Karen, who were both confirmed to be returning for the series earlier this year, as well as Kingpin. There is also an action sequence near the end of the trailer, which closes with Matt being asked "what kind of lawyer are you?" to which he responds "a really good one" as he puts on a broken pair of glasses.

Daredevil: Born Again Gets a Release Date

During the Disney Upfronts on Tuesday, Marvel revealed that Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in March 2025. A specific date or details about the upcoming release have not yet been announced. Filming on the series' first batch of episodes, which is expected to have been around nine episodes of the show's ordered 18 episodes, was completed earlier this year.

Daredevil Stars Are Returning for Born Again

In addition to Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, stars of Netflix's Daredevil are returning for Born Again. Both Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are reprising their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson respectively. Jon Bernthal is also reprising his role as Frank Castle/the Punisher. On Tuesday, Cox spoke about returning to play Matt Murdock and said that the series is "really physically demanding" but that he hopes the show can continue for another ten years.

"It's a really physically demanding show, which I love. We wouldn't have it any other way. It's kind of what makes it what it is," Cox said. "There will definitely come a time where I am not able to do it anymore, but for right now, [we'll] just keep doing the best job we can and loving it. I feel incredibly grateful to still be making the show, and hopefully we've got another 10 years in us."

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in March 2025 on Disney+.