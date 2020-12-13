Marvel's She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany 'Likes' Crossover With Charlie Cox's Daredevil

✖

Marvel's She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany "likes" the idea of a crossover with Charlie Cox's Daredevil when her Marvel Studios series comes to Disney+. Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock are both superhero lawyers — attorneys who are also superheroes — and superhero lawyers brought in to argue court cases on behalf of costumed crime-fighters like Spider-Man and the Human Torch. Their attorney alter-egos even meet in court in She-Hulk Vol. 3 #8, where Murdock tries a case against an old-age Steve Rogers, the since-retired Captain America. After Marvel chief Kevin Feige appeared to hint at Murdock popping up in She-Hulk during Disney Investor Day 2020, Maslany liked fan art imagining the Marvel team up:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by liz 🪐 (@koolavenue)

"It's a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" — and green," Feige said during Marvel's portion of Disney Investor Day, where he confirmed Maslany as the superhero cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

Feige added of the "very funny" comedy series, "Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are gonna pop up from episode to episode."

Amid hopes that Marvel will #SaveDaredevil with a revival of the canceled Netflix series on Disney+, a so-far unconfirmed report claimed Cox would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper with an appearance opposite Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3.

"Look, I had a great time. I'm so grateful I got to play that character as long as I did. Of course, I'd love to keep going. I'd love to be involved with it," Cox told ComicBook.com when asked about suiting back up as Daredevil earlier this year. "As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there. But because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why."

He added, "But I love the idea of Jessica [Jones] and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

Along with Maslany and Ruffalo's Hulk, Feige confirmed the return of Tim Roth, who reprises his role as the Abomination for the first time since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Marvel's She-Hulk does not have an announced release date but is expected to release on Disney+ in 2022.