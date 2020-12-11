Daredevil Fans Disappointed Over No News Out of Disney Investor Day 2020
Fans of Marvel's Daredevil are mad as hell after word of a hoped-for continuation failed to materialize during Disney Investor Day 2020, where Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced an abundance of new film and television projects out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Netflix canceled the Marvel Television series after three seasons in 2018, putting the horn-headed hero played by Charlie Cox on ice until two years post-cancellation. That 24-month timeout has since ended, and the show's faithful fanbase had hopes that Disney-owned Marvel might #SaveDaredevil and announce a Daredevil Season 4 on Disney+ or Hulu during Thursday's four-hour presentation.
But Marvel's reveal-heavy exhibition came and went with nary a word about Daredevil, except for what appeared to be Feige's roundabout way of teasing Matt Murdock's inclusion in She-Hulk — also about a superhero lawyer — when that series premieres on Disney+. The comment, which didn't reference Daredevil's civilian alter ego by name, comes just days after a report that Cox would be swinging into Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3.
Television projects announced Thursday include Armor Wars, starring MCU veteran Don Cheadle, and Secret Invasion, reuniting Captain Marvel co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in an adaptation of the twisty Marvel Comics crossover. On the film side, Feige announced a theatrical reboot of Fantastic Four under Spider-Man director Jon Watts.
There are now 11 announced TV projects in the works from Marvel Studios — including next year's WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — but no word about a Daredevil revival that might bring back such fan-favorite cast members as Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin or Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page. Under Netflix, the series took place in its own corner of the MCU populated with such anti-heroes as Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones and Jon Bernthal's Punisher.
Feige has not indicated whether or not he plans to use Daredevil now that his rights are available, but the character's reported involvement in Spider-Man 3 — with Cox in the role — suggests that iteration of the character does have a future in the ever-expanding MCU.
"There were a lot of great characters that were on those Netflix series, and I think there is a period of time… it'll be a while before we could use any of them based on what the contracts were, so I'm not sure," Feige told BET in 2019 when asked about bringing over formerly Netflix-controlled characters into the MCU. "And also, even answering that question is a spoiler. But there are some great Marvel characters there."
Here's what fans of Marvel's Daredevil are saying after Disney's Investor Day:
Daredevil Season 4
should've been daredevil movie...— Zabuza (@I_truenorth_I) December 11, 2020
prevnext
Daredevil season 4 please? 🙏 #DisneyInvestorDay pic.twitter.com/qe0KUZ5NOm— johnny (@minus_bright) December 11, 2020
Blazing Disappointment
prevnext
As much as I love all the @MarvelStudios news that came out today, I really wanted them to announce a Ghost Rider or Daredevil show.— Ian Jett (@Ian_Jett) December 11, 2020
"Daredevil Is Free"
prevnext
DAREDEVIL IS FREE
WHY HAVEN'T WE GOTTEN ANY CONFIRMATIONS YET ON ANYTHING RELATED TO IT
ONLY A FUCKING SPIDERMAN 3 RUMOR
DISNEY WHAT THE FUCK— ❤️A R Y💙Forever Running🖤 (@DavidAryy) December 11, 2020
"Lame"
prevnext
LAME, no Daredevil https://t.co/pAjBDUZmxV— Johnny Cooper (@JohnnyCooper64) December 11, 2020
"A Shame"
prevnext
Kang the Conqueror. Gorr the God Butcher. Fantastic 4. Iron Heart. Moon Knight. but still no Charlie Cox as Daredevil. what a shame.— AyeDeeJay (@Volcaronas) December 11, 2020
We're Listening
so no daredevil? pic.twitter.com/WsSdDGiKNX— esteIIa (@florencesweIch) December 11, 2020
prevnext
well that is Good because I want it so bad. here is an illustration of me waiting for daredevil news: pic.twitter.com/jYETRhqJSX— Wames Jade (@jamesodinwade) December 11, 2020
No News
ok but no daredevil news????? everyone gets to eat but me bye pic.twitter.com/Sdz2IlivpY— patricia 💢 (@theagnikai) December 11, 2020
prevnext
Also it disappoints me that they didn’t take a chance to announce anything daredevil related or anything related to the old Netflix shows, like they clearly are able to use Hulu for there more adult show like the new alien show, just saying man get your shit together— Michael Moose (@HumanoidMoose) December 11, 2020
I Dare You
A lot of people are obviously losing their minds (and I hope you folks all enjoy what interests you), but the only Marvel or Star Wars series that could get me to consider subscribing to a new service would be if #Daredevil or #Punisher would resume (with the same cast and tone).— Kurt Zimmer (@KRZediting) December 11, 2020
prevnext
Nothing about Daredevil or The Punisher? Cuz They Are My Favorite Marvel Characters.— Aqeel DC #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@AqeelDC) December 11, 2020
Bring Them Back
Nothing about daredevil or Jessica Jones ? pic.twitter.com/MLOHw9WL8F— maría✨ megumin (@bitoflight04) December 11, 2020
prev
Can @Marvel bring back Daredevil and Jessica Jones while they are at it— 'I (@IzzahNblh) December 11, 2020