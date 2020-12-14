Kevin Feige: Marvel Studios Shows Make the MCU “More Immersive Than Ever”

Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige says the Marvel Studios slate, which expands onto television for the first time with an arsenal of announced original series for Disney+, makes the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe "more immersive than ever" before. With WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series and the start of Phase Four of the MCU, the Disney-owned studio kicks off a 10-project slate for 2021 that includes the incoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye. In 2022, the universe expands again with a roster of newly-announced titles that includes Armor Wars, She-Hulk, and the Nick Fury-starring Secret Invasion.

"The Cinematic Universe weaves storylines, heroes, and villains across 23 feature films to date," Fiege said during Disney Investor Day 2020, where he announced a deluge of new film and television projects. "And with Disney+, we're able to extend this way of storytelling to a new format — creating series that are connected to our theatrical releases, making the MCU more immersive than ever."

After Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) return in WandaVision, taking place in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) are back in action in a world without a Captain America (Chris Evans). Also returning in Phase Four is Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the Asgardian God of Mischief, who leads his spin-off series before Marvel turns animated in What If...?

New heroes making their debut next year include Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), star of the eponymous series that ties into the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel 2 in 2022, and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who is mentored by retired Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Hawkeye.

Future projects include Ironheart, about a young genius (Dominque Thorne) who makes the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Secret Invasion, about a sect of shapeshifting Skrulls that infiltrates every level of life on Earth. Both series will "tie directly to MCU feature films," Feige confirmed during Marvel's portion of the presentation.

Below are the synopses for the 13 announced series and specials coming soon to Disney+: