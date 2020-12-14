Kevin Feige: Marvel Studios Shows Make the MCU “More Immersive Than Ever”
Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige says the Marvel Studios slate, which expands onto television for the first time with an arsenal of announced original series for Disney+, makes the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe "more immersive than ever" before. With WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series and the start of Phase Four of the MCU, the Disney-owned studio kicks off a 10-project slate for 2021 that includes the incoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye. In 2022, the universe expands again with a roster of newly-announced titles that includes Armor Wars, She-Hulk, and the Nick Fury-starring Secret Invasion.
"The Cinematic Universe weaves storylines, heroes, and villains across 23 feature films to date," Fiege said during Disney Investor Day 2020, where he announced a deluge of new film and television projects. "And with Disney+, we're able to extend this way of storytelling to a new format — creating series that are connected to our theatrical releases, making the MCU more immersive than ever."
After Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) return in WandaVision, taking place in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) are back in action in a world without a Captain America (Chris Evans). Also returning in Phase Four is Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the Asgardian God of Mischief, who leads his spin-off series before Marvel turns animated in What If...?
New heroes making their debut next year include Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), star of the eponymous series that ties into the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel 2 in 2022, and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who is mentored by retired Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Hawkeye.
Future projects include Ironheart, about a young genius (Dominque Thorne) who makes the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Secret Invasion, about a sect of shapeshifting Skrulls that infiltrates every level of life on Earth. Both series will "tie directly to MCU feature films," Feige confirmed during Marvel's portion of the presentation.
Below are the synopses for the 13 announced series and specials coming soon to Disney+:
WANDAVISION
WandaVision, launching on Disney+ on January 15, 2021, is Marvel Studios’ first series that continues to expand the MCU. Wanda Maximoff and Vision are two super-powered beings are living idealized suburban lives, but begin to suspect everything is not as it seems. Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings and Randall Park, WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Shaeffer is head writer.
THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, kicking off on Disney+ March 19, 2021, is a new series starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.
LOKI
Loki is set to debut on Disney+ in May 2021 featuring the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.
WHAT IF...?
What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ in Summer 2021, Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; Ashley Bradley is head writer.
MS. MARVEL
Ms. Marvel, launching on Disney+ in late 2021, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right? Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel; the cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.
HAWKEYE
Hawkeye, which debuts on Disney+ in late 2021, stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.
SHE-HULK
She-Hulk, a new comedy series coming to Disney+, stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia; Jessica Gao is head writer.
MOON KNIGHT
Moon Knight is a new series created for Disney+. Directed by Mohamed Diab, the action-adventure features a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography.
SECRET INVASION
Secret Invasion is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.
IRONHEART
Ironheart, the second of the newly announced series coming to Disney+, stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
ARMOR WARS
Armor Wars, based on the classic Marvel comic series, comes to Disney+ starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes aka War Machine who must face what happens when Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, slated for Disney+ during the 2022 holiday season, is written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy veteran James Gunn.
I AM GROOT0comments
I Am Groot features everyone’s favorite baby tree in a series of original shorts coming to Disney+.
