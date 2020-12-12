Marvel Studios: All Disney+ Series Synopses From Disney Investor Day 2020

The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands onto the small screen with a lineup of Disney+ originals produced by Marvel Studios, including three new series announced by Marvel chief Kevin Feige during Disney Investor Day 2020. In addition to the previously announced series spinning out of Avengers: Endgame, including the Phase Four-launching WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel set Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson, Armor Wars with Don Cheadle, and Ironheart with franchise newcomer Dominique Thorne. The titles are part of a roster Disney CEO Bob Chapek describes as "cinematic-quality" episodic television that will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting in 2021.

The feature film and television side of the MCU will interlink for the first time as characters and stories crossover from the big screen to the small screen.

On Thursday, Feige confirmed that WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) would join Brie Larson in Captain Marvel 2, which Feige points to as "the interconnectedness that infuses all of our storytelling."

"These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It's a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore," the Marvel producer previously told Variety. "It's the first long-form narrative that Marvel Studios has done — they'll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters. They'll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances."

Beyond the returns of Nick Fury (Jackson) and War Machine (Cheadle), Marvel fans will see original Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Hawkeye, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in WandaVision.

Franchise newcomers entering into the MCU through the various Disney+ series include Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Hawkeye, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in She-Hulk, and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Loki.