Marvel Studios: All Disney+ Series Synopses From Disney Investor Day 2020

The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands onto the small screen with a lineup of Disney+ originals produced by Marvel Studios, including three new series announced by Marvel chief Kevin Feige during Disney Investor Day 2020. In addition to the previously announced series spinning out of Avengers: Endgame, including the Phase Four-launching WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel set Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson, Armor Wars with Don Cheadle, and Ironheart with franchise newcomer Dominique Thorne. The titles are part of a roster Disney CEO Bob Chapek describes as "cinematic-quality" episodic television that will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting in 2021.
The feature film and television side of the MCU will interlink for the first time as characters and stories crossover from the big screen to the small screen.
On Thursday, Feige confirmed that WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) would join Brie Larson in Captain Marvel 2, which Feige points to as "the interconnectedness that infuses all of our storytelling."
"These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It's a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore," the Marvel producer previously told Variety. "It's the first long-form narrative that Marvel Studios has done — they'll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters. They'll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances."
Beyond the returns of Nick Fury (Jackson) and War Machine (Cheadle), Marvel fans will see original Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Hawkeye, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in WandaVision.
Franchise newcomers entering into the MCU through the various Disney+ series include Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Hawkeye, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in She-Hulk, and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) in Loki.
WANDAVISION
WandaVision, launching on Disney+ on January 15, 2021, is Marvel Studios' first series that continues to expand the MCU. Wanda Maximoff and Vision are two super-powered beings are living idealized suburban lives, but begin to suspect everything is not as it seems. Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings and Randall Park, WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Shaeffer is head writer.
THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, kicking off on Disney+ March 19, 2021, is a new series starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.
LOKI
Loki is set to debut on Disney+ in May 2021 featuring the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother's shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.
WHAT IF...?
What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney+ in Summer 2021, Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; Ashley Bradley is head writer.
MS. MARVEL
Ms. Marvel, launching on Disney+ in late 2021, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right? Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel; the cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.
HAWKEYE
Hawkeye, which debuts on Disney+ in late 2021, stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.
SHE-HULK
She-Hulk, a new comedy series coming to Disney+, stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia; Jessica Gao is head writer.
MOON KNIGHT
Moon Knight is a new series created for Disney+. Directed by Mohamed Diab, the action-adventure features a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters who appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography.
SECRET INVASION
Secret Invasion is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.
IRONHEART
Ironheart, the second of the newly announced series coming to Disney+, stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
ARMOR WARS
Armor Wars, based on the classic Marvel comic series, comes to Disney+ starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes aka War Machine who must face what happens when Tony Stark's tech falls into the wrong hands.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY HOLIDAY SPECIAL
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, slated for Disney+ during the 2022 holiday season, is written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy veteran James Gunn.
I AM GROOT
I Am Groot features everyone’s favorite baby tree in a series of original shorts coming to Disney+.
