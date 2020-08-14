Marvel Studios Stopped Agents of SHIELD From Including SWORD

✖

Agents of SHIELD is officially over, and the show's Executive Producers have been sharing a ton of insights into the show's seven seasons. Recently, they revealed they almost included MODOK in the show's final season, but Marvel changed their minds on allowing them to use the character. Turns out, that's not the only veto they were given when it comes to Marvel properties. According to CBR, Jeffrey Bell said they tried to use SWORD, SHIELD's space division, in earlier seasons.

"We tried SWORD early [in the series] and we were shut down," he revealed. While Agents of SHIELD never did end up using the name, they had plenty of missions in space. In fact, Daisy Johnson's story ended with her on Zephry Three, serving as the leader SHIELD's team in space.

While it would have been cool to get an actual mention of SWORD on the series, we're not surprised Marvel shut it down. Especially considering Disney+'s WandaVision is expected to feature the agency. Set photos that we revealed earlier this year indicate that SWORD will play a major role in the series with the adult Monica Rambeau possibly on their payroll.

However, with filming taking place in Atlanta it's entirely possible that SWORD shows up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well. That series seems to have to do with international espionage with a government-sanctioned replacement in Captain America, as U.S. Agent was recently spotted wielding the iconic shield. This is usually under the purview of the agency SHIELD, and with their absence, it could be a good opportunity to reveal a brand new group operating on the world stage.

During the Agents of SHIELD's showrunners round of interviews, they expanded on some of the trouble that comes with working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"We were starting a Marvel series with five new characters who hadn’t existed in the comic books," Bell explained. "So people were like, 'Boo, we don’t like these people.' And what Marvel would give us is, 'You can’t even have Loki’s staff. You can have, like, this left-handed thing.' You know? So there was an expectation from the audience that we’re gonna see a superhero show with a lot of Marvel brand names. And we weren’t allowed to do that. And we had the big secret, which was we cannot say the 'H' word. We could not say 'Hydra.' We could not spoil that for Winter Soldier or it would ruin it for everyone."

The first six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix, and the series finale is available to watch on Hulu.

