WandaVision Set Photos Reveal Major SWORD Investigation

There are a lot of questions surrounding the future of Marvel Studios, and the superhero behemoth is currently in production on two new series set to debut on Disney+ that will give us our first glimpse at Earth’s Mightiest Heroes after the devastating events of Avengers: Endgame. Those two series both feature a pair of heroes who will be facing dire challenges in both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. Both series are currently in production in Atlanta, and new set photos for one of the shows reveals a massive investigation being conducted by the new military and surveillance unit known as S.W.O.R.D.

So far, set photos from WandaVision indicate that SWORD will play a major role in the series with the adult Monica Rambeau possibly on their payroll, so it stands to reason that these set photos are from that particular production.

However, with filming taking place in Atlanta it’s entirely possible that SWORD shows up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well. That series seems to have to do with international espionage with a government-sanctioned replacement in Captain America, as U.S. Agent was recently spotted wielding the iconic shield. This is usually under the purview of the agency SHIELD, and with their absence it could be a good opportunity to reveal a brand new group operating on the world stage.

S.W.O.R.D.

Whatever production is taking place, it looks like SWORD forces are either quarantining an area or perhaps just amassing a group of forces for protective measures. Perhaps it’s the threat of Wanda Maximoff’s powers getting out of control, or Baron Zemo’s latest scheme coming together.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously explained that these Disney+ series will be key for the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, offering fans their first glimpse at the future of the franchise as it expands into serialized shows on the streaming service.

“Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is in fact the Scarlet Witch,” Feige explained at CCXP last month. “What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that’s what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU.”

WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are both on track to debut on Disney+ this year.