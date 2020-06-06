Marvel Challenged by Wanda Group Over WandaVision Trademark

✖

Marvel has been challenged by Wanda Group over a WandaVision trademark. The Hong Kong company is based in Beijing and disputed the entertainment company’s attempts to file a trademark using the name of the upcoming Disney+ series according to Bleeding Cool. It remains unclear how this is going to impact the show going forward. The corporation has incredibly deep pockets, so this should end up being resolved. But, it seems clear the top brass at Marvel Studios probably weren’t expecting this back and forth when they began production on the Scarlett Witch and Vision series. As for that show, Disney still has WandaVision tabbed for a December premiere and there hasn’t been any indication that it would be delayed. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki are up first.

This is the full list of products that the current WandaVision trademark has ties to:

“The Wanda Group Ltd has been given an extension by the US government to challenge Marvel over the Wandavision trademark. The Wanda Group have registered trademarks for Wanda in many areas, but the ones they are challenging Marvel over include Action skill games; action figures; board games; card games; children's multiple activity toys; badminton sets; balloons; basketballs; bath toys; baseball bats; baseballs; beach balls; bean bags; bean bag dolls; bobblehead dolls; bowling balls; bubble making wand and solution sets; chess sets; toy imitation cosmetics…”

“Christmas stockings; Christmas tree ornaments and decorations; collectable toy figures; crib mobiles; crib toys; disc toss toys; dolls; doll clothing; doll accessories; doll playsets; electric action toys; equipment sold as a unit for playing card games; fishing tackle; fishing rods; footballs; golf balls; golf gloves; golf ball markers; hand-held units for playing electronic games for use with or without an external display screen or monitor; hockey pucks; hockey sticks; infant toys; inflatable toys; inflatable pool toys; jigsaw puzzles; jump ropes; kites; magic tricks; marbles; manipulative games; mechanical toys; music box toys; musical toys; parlor games”

”party favors in the nature of small toys; paper party favors; paper party hats; party games; playing cards; plush toys; puppets; roller skates; rubber balls; skateboards; snow boards; snow globes; soccer balls; spinning tops; squeeze toys; stuffed toys; table tennis balls; table tennis paddles and rackets; table tennis tables; talking toys; target games; teddy bears; tennis balls; tennis rackets; toy action figures and accessories therefor; toy boats; toy bucket and shovel sets in the nature of sand toys; toy building blocks; toy mobiles; toy vehicles; toy scooters; toy cars; toy figures; toy banks; toy vehicles in the nature of trucks; toy watches; toy weapons; toy building structures and toy vehicle tracks; video game machines for use with televisions; volley balls; wind-up toys; yo-yos; toy trains and parts and accessories therefor; toy aircraft…”

“fitted plastic films known as skins for covering and protecting electronic game playing apparatus, namely, video game consoles, and hand-held video game units; balls for games; battery operated action toys; bendable toys; construction toys; game tables; inflatable inner tubes for aquatic recreational use; inflatable swimming pools; piñatas; radio controlled toy vehicles; role playing games; snow sleds for recreational use; stacking toys; surf boards; swim fins; toy furniture; toy gliders; toy masks; toy model train sets; water slides”

Are you looking forward to WandaVision? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.