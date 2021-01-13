WandaVision: Kevin Feige on Blu-Ray and 4K Release of Marvel Disney+ Shows

✖

WandaVision is gearing up to launch a new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing Avengers characters to the small screen in a TV format for the first time. The next step of the MCU begins this week, as Marvel follows in the footsteps of Star Wars before it in taking on episodic form with content which is only available on the Disney+ streaming service. However, the collector inside many of us might be hoping to see physical copies of these Marvel shows released, if only for completionist's sake of having the complete MCU stacked together with all of the other blu-ray, 4K, and steelbook editions of previous titles. The truth is, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige isn't sure if that's going to happen.

During an exclusive interview with the man behind the curtain for all things MCU, ComicBook.com posed the question of whether or not WandaVision and other Marvel Studios titles which are hitting Disney+ will ever be available as physical media. "Is Mandalorian on Blu-ray?" Feige responded, honesty asking. The answer is no, the Star Wars spinoff series Mandalorian is not on blu-ray after two seasons. "The truth is, I don't know. That's a good question for which I will look for the answer. I don't know."

Feige was quick to have a laugh with a Disney+ plug to compliment being unable to answer the physical media question: "You can pay a very low fee per month and have access to something that you can put it on your TV whenever you want!"

While Paul Bettany expects the episodes which will garner the grandest reactions are coming late in the season, Feige seems to believe that any along the way might drum up some big buzz. "What's fun is I don't know, I mean, any one of them," Feige says. "They've all been designed to surprise and delight, as they say, so we'll see. There are a handful of them that I can think of, but all of them, I'm anxious and very excited to experience for the first time the week to week unveiling and seeing how people feel week to week. Usually, for us, of course, it's just been feature to feature, and the moments within features we'd be excited for, which is why we would go around to theaters to watch the audience moments. Now, we'll be curious to see as somebody behind the scenes experiencing what I've experienced as a fan episode by episode on Mandalorian, which is, 'Oh, what's going to happen? Where's it going? What do we think?' It'll be fun to see that on WandaVision, what people are feeling."

For more from ComicBook.com's interview with Feige, listen to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast which launches its first episode on Friday! WandaVision premieres its first two episodes on January 15.

