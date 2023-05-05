WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen Reflects on Some of the "Crazy Sh-t" She Had to Say

Elizabeth Olsen is currently busy promoting her new HBO series, Love and Death, which has led to her reflecting on some of her past roles in interviews. This week, the star rewatched some of her films and shows for Vanity Fair, including Marvel Studios' WandaVision. The series marked Marvel's first series on Disney+ and earned Olsen an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Olsen watched one of the show's last scenes in which Wanda has to say goodbye to the life she created in Westview.

"That was some crazy sh*t to say," Olsen said with a laugh. "'You are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me.' That's like speaking in a foreign language where you're like, 'This means something, you know. And I have to have to understand the meaning, but it means something.' And I'm just saying the things I think it means."

She added, "So I have to translate it for myself. And that this point, she is accepting the fact that no matter what, he will be a part of her regardless of is he's physically there or not. So I think of it as that, which I deeply believe with people you lose and death." You can watch her full interview below:

When Will Elizabeth Olsen Play Wanda Again?

Currently, there's no official word on whether or not Elizabeth Olsen is returning to the MCU. However, many fans suspect she'll be popping up in Disney+'s upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. It was previously announced that nine actors from WandaVision would be returning for the upcoming series. In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, Coven of Chaos will also feature WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. MCU newcomers include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasil, and Patti LuPone.

Olsen recently teased her MCU return despite previously saying she wasn't involved with the new Disney+ series.

"I don't know ever how to answer these questions except I don't... I think I'll be back," Olsen said with a laugh while speaking with Deadline at SXSW. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Coven of Chaos, so hopefully, this means we'll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+ and Love and Death is on Max.