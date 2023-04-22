Houses From WandaVision, Bewitched, and More to Be Demolished This Summer

Multiple iconic TV homes — including those featured in not only WandaVision but Bewitched and The Partridge Family as well — are set to be demolished this summer. According to The Wrap, the homes sit on the Warner Bros. Ranch, a property owned by Warner Bros. after being taken over from Columbia Pictures in 1990, which is set to be demolished to make the way for 16 new soundstages as well as offices and parking. Development of the property is expected to be complete in 2025.

The houses, which sit on Blondie Street in Burbank, California, is part of what's described as a "time-capsule" street where numerous films and television shows have been filmed over the years. Included in the list in addition to Bewitched, WandaVision, and The Partridge Family, American Beauty, Lethal Weapon, Pleasantville, Father Knows Best, I Dream of Jeanie, and Young Sheldon just to name a few. The area was also the location of the iconic Friends fountain, though that item has since been relocated from the park in the area to the Warner Bros. lot in 2022 where it is part of the studio tour.

The demolition is part of what Jeff Nagler, president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Studio Operations previously told LA Daily News back in 2021 called efforts to enhance offerings for productions and partners, noting that the company is "continuing to enhance our state-of-the-art studios and full-service offerings for our productions and partners is a key priority for our company, and the new Ranch Lot development will certainly fulfill this goal in the Los Angeles area."

Which house from WandaVision is being demolished?

The house in question that is being demolished as part of the project is the house that Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) used that actually belonged to Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters). The house has also appeared in Bewitched, something that many eagle-eyed fans noticed, making it a clever little Easter egg in the series which made multiple nods to iconic sitcoms.

What's next for WandaVision?

While a second season of WandaVision is not in the works, the story isn't exactly over. A spinoff series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is coming and star Hahn has previously shared that she is very excited to reprise the role for the series which will also star Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Eric Andre.

"I love her so much. I love a witch. I feel like this is exactly the part I should be playing at this stage in my life," Hahn said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "And I gotta tell you, we've got the hottest coven on the planet in this show. I'm very excited for you all to see this coven."

