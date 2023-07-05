Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson Opens Up About Nick Fury's Skrull Romance

The second episode of Marvel's Secret Invasion introduced what may be the biggest twist relating to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury yet. In the episode's closing moments, Fury arrives home to his wife, a Skrull named Varra. It's an entirely new side of the spy fans had never imagined seeing play out, and Marvel Studios is exploring the relationship full-stop. In fact, Jackson even has a name for Fury's marriage: a Skrullmance.

"[Being a husband] might be harder than that other life he has! That is not an easy person living in that house with him, apparently," Jackson said in a recent chat with Marvel.com. "It's good that the audience knows that Fury has someone and he's not alone in the fight or in the world, and it could be even better that they know that someone is a Skrull. My Skrullmance."

Who plays Nick Fury's wife in Secret Invasion?

Both Varra and her human form, Priscilla, are played by Charlayne Woodard, someone Jackson has known for decades.

"Charlayne and I have known each other for quite a long time from our New York theater days when she was a hoofer and dancer, singer, and doing all this other stuff," Jackson added. "We've known each other for quite a long time. She's an amazing actor. When they cast her, I was very happy to know that she's very, very good friends with my wife, so she didn't have to worry about that whole set romance thing."

That's when the actor added the relationship will continue to receive the spotlight as the series moves along, providing the sense of humanity that's been missing from Fury since his live-action introduction in 2008's Iron Man.

"Everybody loves something or someone, hopefully, or someone loves them that gives them an opportunity to let their defenses down, to open themselves up to the pain of loss or the joy of belonging, and she's that person, even though it's a tortured kind of romance," Jackson concluded. "Nick Fury loves someone, and he does suffer loneliness when she's not there."

