Secret Invasion Just Revealed Its Biggest Clue Yet That Rhodey Is a Skrull

If you'd ask Marvel fans who they thought Secret Invasion's Skrulls in hiding were, most would probably tell you James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) is one of the shapeshifting aliens instead of his usual Avenger self. It's one of the show's biggest fan theories at this point, and the latest episode of the spy drama may have already teased a big reveal for Rhodey in the coming episodes. Full spoilers for the third episode of Secret Invasion incoming! Proceed with caution if you've yet to get caught up with the show.

In the episode's closing moments, Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) wife Priscilla is heard on the phone speaking with a mysterious voice. A quick rewatch and fans will recognize the voice belonging to Cheadle himself, raising the question as to why the character would be speaking with a known Skrull. As it doesn't take much to put two and two together, most are looking at the scene as if it's an official (yet unofficial) confirmation of Rhodey's status in the series.

Both Varra and her human form, Priscilla, are played by Charlayne Woodard, someone Jackson has known for decades.

"Charlayne and I have known each other for quite a long time from our New York theater days when she was a hoofer and dancer, singer, and doing all this other stuff," Jackson said in an interview with Marvel.com on Wednesday. "We've known each other for quite a long time. She's an amazing actor. When they cast her, I was very happy to know that she's very, very good friends with my wife, so she didn't have to worry about that whole set romance thing."

