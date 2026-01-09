Marvel’s Wonder Man Reveals the New MCU Hero’s Costume in Latest Trailer (And Comic Fans Will Be Happy)

Marvel’s Wonder Man limited series has dropped yet another new trailer, which seems to be rolling out as fast as those Avengers: Doomsday teasers! With the last Wonder Man preview, we got first hints of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe hero’s powers; in this latest footage, we get a glimpse of what Wonder Man’s MCU costume will look like, and fans of the classic Marvel Comics version of the character should be pleased!

Take a look at the new Wonder Man trailer below!

Wonder Man’s New Trailer Reveals The Costume

This isn’t just a Super Hero story. It’s the role of a lifetime.#WonderMan premieres January 27 at 6PM PT only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/avNEiAsm37 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 9, 2026

It only takes until :05 seconds in before we get the brief glimpse of Simon in his Wonder Man costume, acting in a scene against a tennis ball on a stick, which we’ll presumably be a CGI character in the finished film (a treasured staple of Marvel Studios productions). While the costume is obviously a satirical ode to the kinds of costuming actors wear when making Marvel movies, it’s also (like so much of the show) an actual reverent head nod to what Wonder Man’s modern comic costume actually looks like. And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II certainly doesn’t look comedic in the sleeveless suit and iconic sunglasses. He looks pretty badass.

The more and more we see from Wonder Man, the more intriguing the series becomes. At first, the trailer played up the meta comedy of the series, which will see an actor named Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) trying to land the role of Wonder Man in a blockbuster reboot of the old superhero movie franchise. However, as the trailers have progressed, we’ve seen how former actor (and terrorist propagandist) Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) gets roped into guiding Simon, as well as the (crazy?) ambitious plan of Oscar-winning director Von Kovak (Zlatko Burić) to make the superhero movie that will be greater than the deluge of superhero films that have come before it. Then, slowly but surely, we’ve seen how creator Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi) and showrunner Andrew Guest (30 Rock, Community) are feeding in actual superhero lore in the form of Simons myterious ionic powers, which may actually make him one of the most powerful characters in the entire MCU.

There is still so much uncertainty when it comes to what the more serious superhero story arc (if any) will be present in the series. The same can be said about how Wonder Man will tie into the larger Multiverse Saga, which is ending with Avengers: Doomsday this year, and Avengers: Secret Wars next year. If Wonder Man ends up being one more extraneous piece of the MCU that comes and goes without relevance or later revisiting, it would undo some of the good momentum Marvel is building again.

Wonder Man will premiere on Disney+, with all 8 episodes available on January 27th.


