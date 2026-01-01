Wonder Man Trailer Finally Reveals New MCU Superhero’s Powers

Marvel’s Wonder Man miniseries has released a new trailer, and this one is showing off the titular character’s superpowers for the very first time. As with so many other characters taken from the comic page to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this version of Simon Williams/Wonder Man’s (Yahya Abdul-Matteen II) superpowers will take on a different aesthetic for the screen. But after so many meta-minded trailers playing up the Hollywood satire and movie-within-a-show plot angle, MCU fans will be glad to get a tease of some traditional superhero staples in this latest footage.

Wonder Man Official Trailer

Wonder Man’s MCU Superpowers Look Very Different

The Wonder Man official trailer takes a major detour into new territory. It’s revealed that, despite downplaying his true nature to get an acting gig (and who hasn’t?), Simon Williams is indeed a superpowered man and is very much on the radar of the Department of Damage Control (DODC), the MCU’s government organization that handles superhuman affairs (see: Spider-Man: Homecoming).

If you look closely, the trailer has a tea kettle format: the pressure of getting the role of Wonder Man in the reboot film drags a lot of Simon’s backstory and trauma to the surface. As that happens, the powers he’s either hiding, suppressing, or doesn’t fully know are inside of him also come exploding out – and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be good for anyone when they do.

There are several key scenes in the new trailer that hint that not only is Wonder Man superpowered, but he may actually be powerful enough to be a pivotal new character in the MCU. As DODC agent P. Cleary (Arian Moayed) states, “The Department of Damage Control considers Simon Williams an extraordinary threat.”

What kind of threat has yet to be explained, which may be wise: as you can read below, Wonder Man’s abilities are about as far-out and fantastical as you can get with a comic book character.

What Are Wonder Man’s Powers?

In Marvel Comics lore, Simon Williams was experimented on by Baron Zemo, who infused him with “ionic energy.” The result was Simon gaining superhuman powers, including enhanced strength, speed, stamina, durability, agility, and reflexes on the level of Thor or The Sentry. He was also granted near-god-like powers of invulnerability and immortality, having returned from the dead at least once.

Over the years, Wonder Man’s abilities have waxed and waned with different story arcs. He’s transcended his physical form and become pure ionic energy; learned flight, energy projection (force beams and eye lasers); energy manipulation and energy transference, wherein he can share his energies and powers with another.

Wonder Man will premiere on Disney+, with all 8 episodes available on January 27th. Are you hyped for this? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!