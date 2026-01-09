There Might Now Be SEVEN (Yes, 7) Avengers: Doomsday Trailers After Latest Marvel Movie Update

Avengers: Doomsday is a monumentally important release in Marvel’s history. Understanding that, the studio is pulling out all the stops with a unique marketing approach designed to keep the film in the conversation for an extended period of time. For the last few weeks, Marvel has been unveiling a new Doomsday teaser, each one focusing on a different character (or group of characters) that will appear in this December’s blockbuster. Originally, it was expected there would be four teasers, but late last month, signs pointed to a possible fifth. Now, there could be even more trailers on the way.

The Avengers: Doomsday page on Korea’s media rating board website currently has a grand total of seven trailers listed. The most recent one has a rating classification date of January 8th. Details beyond that are slim (these plausibly could be alternate versions of teasers that have already premiered), but it’s possible as many as three more Doomsday trailers are coming. So far, four have been released. Three are officially online (including the X-Men trailer), while the fourth is now showing exclusively in theaters.

Why Avengers: Doomsday Might Actually Have Seven Trailers

If there are indeed a few more Doomsday teasers in the pipeline, it’d be reasonable to assume Marvel would stick to the “one per week” schedule. This would mean the seventh (and presumably final) teaser would arrive in theaters for the weekend of January 30-February 1, which just so happens to be one week before Super Bowl LX. For years, the Super Bowl has been a stage for studios to promote their upcoming films to a very large audience. Just a year ago, Disney unveiled the first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps during the NFL’s big game, so it wouldn’t be a shock if they had something special planned for Doomsday.

The seven teasers could lead into the premiere of one last trailer — one that provides a larger overview of the Doomsday plot as opposed to focusing on individual characters. Four Doomsday teasers have been released so far, and none of them feature a look of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. It’s highly unlikely this first wave of Doomsday promotion ends without a proper reveal of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new big bad; Downey’s return to the franchise is a major selling point for Doomsday, and it’d generate a lot of buzz to share the first real look at him during the Super Bowl.

As for the remaining three teasers the Korean ratings board hints at, they’ll probably follow the established formula of placing the spotlight on a different corner of Doomsday‘s massive ensemble. It’s telling that the four teasers to date have focused on characters that appeal to both die-hard fans and more casual viewers (Steve Rogers, Thor, X-Men, Black Panther). If Marvel sticks to that, the next few teasers could revolve around big-name, premier heroes who are set to to appear. For instance, Marvel hasn’t yet officially confirmed Benedict Cumberbatch’s return as Doctor Strange despite all signs pointing to the actor coming back.

If the Doomsday marketing blitz continues through the beginning of February, it’ll be interesting to see how that impacts advertising for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. At one point, Brand New Day was one of the blockbusters theorized to have a trailer attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, but that obviously did not come to pass. Sony is distributing Spider-Man, but the studio could be deliberately holding back so Brand New Day doesn’t get overshadowed by more Doomsday trailers. There will likely be a Spider-Man teaser soon, but there’s still plenty of time before that film hits theaters, so Doomsday can remain center stage for now.

