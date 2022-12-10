Marvel's Wonder Man Series Premiere Window May Have Been Revealed

Marvel Studios has been on a roll with their entire Phase Fours slate and recently wrapped it up with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Now, fans have moved their focus on to the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first project to be released out of Phase Five of the MCU, and it'll be followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There are multiple series currently in development for Phase Five, and it seems that Wonder Man might be one of them. According to the Writers Guild of America, the page for Wonder Man Head Writer Andrew Guest lists the series for a release sometime in 2023-2024. This means that the series could premiere sometime in the second half of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Wonder Man is being produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton and Guest. It was reported that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Matern II will portray the titular character named Simon Williams. The series is rumored to be a satire of Hollywood. Another series that is expected to premiere in 2024 is Daredevil: Born Again, which will bring back Charlie Cox as the titular character.

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about this? Are you excited for Wonder Man? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!