Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series

CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.

According to the official series description, "After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Based on the classic television series of the same name."

The original Matlock aired from 1986 to 1992 on NBC and 1992 to 1995 on ABC and ran for nearly 200 episodes. It also spawned the spinoff Jake and the Fatman which itself ran for five seasons on CBS. As for the Matlock reboot, in addition to starring, Bates serves as an executive producer along with Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin) who will write and executive produce the pilot, Joanna Klein (Good Sam), Eric Christian Olsen, and John Will.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Bates has played a lawyer on television. She previously played a lawyer on NBC's Harry's Law, earning Emmy nominations for her work in that series. She's also notably appeared in American Horror Story and Disjointed and is also known for her film work in films such as Fried Green Tomatoes, Titanic, and Misery.

In addition to Matlock, CBS also gave a pilot order to a spin-off of The Good Fight and The Good Wife, Elsbeth. Elsbeth will follow the "astute but unconventional attorney" after her successful career in Chicago, as she "utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD." Both pilots are slated for the 2023-2024 season.

