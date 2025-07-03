Community Heads to Another Streaming Service (And the “Banned” Episode Is Included)

We still don’t know for sure when the long-awaited Community movie is going to happen, but it just got a whole lot easier to rewatch the show in the meantime. The entire series has been available on Peacock — the eventual home of the movie — for quite a while. A couple of seasons have been streaming free on Tubi, but that only accounts for a fraction of the series. This week, a new option emerged, as all six seasons of Community hit another major streaming service.

On Thursday morning, every episode of Community was added back to Hulu’s streaming lineup, bringing the show to one of the biggest streaming audiences around. And when we say “every episode,” that’s exactly what we mean. Not only are all six seasons present, but the lineup includes a once-banned episode that many consider to be one of the best of the entire series.

“Advanced Dungeons & Dragons,” an episode in the second season of Community, was removed from all streaming services back in 2020, when a joke feature Ken Jeong’s character in all black paint was considered racially problematic. Most fans (and those involved in the show) have never seen that joke as an issue, considering its context within the episode and the fact that the paint is called out on-screen. The episode is also one of the most important of the entire series, as it delivers an incredible message about the effects of bullying and how we can support one another.

Still, the episode was removed from services and missing from streaming for a while, until Peacock brought it back last year.

If you head to Hulu to watch Community this week, you’ll notice that “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” is present in the Season 2 lineup. That’s exciting news for fans wanting to watch back through the show.

What’s New on Hulu?

Community made its way to Hulu on Thursday, just a couple of days after the streaming service brought in a massive wave of new additions.

