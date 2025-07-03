Beloved Buffy Actor Shares Heartfelt Message About Wanting To Return for the Reboot (& They Should)

One beloved actor from the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series is hoping to return for the planned reboot. The previously announced reboot, which will see Sarah Michelle Gellar return as both a star and a producer, might have a new Slayer in the lead, but the goal is to hopefully bring back some beloved characters from the original hit-series. While Gellar, who is working alongside The Eternals director Chloé Zhao on the reboot, has suggested there is potential for even dead characters to return, no further information has been revealed as to exactly which actors will reprise their roles in the highly anticipated reboot. One former actor, however, has taken the reigns in hopes of reprising their role as one of the show’s most adored creatures.

In an Instagram post shared last week, actor James Leary briefly reminisced about his time on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Sharing a still of his character, Clem, also known as the loose-skinned demon, Leary recalled the character was never meant to stick around on the series. However, the character ended up resonating, and Leary was able to portray the friendly demon over the course of two seasons and eight episodes. He also revealed that, following the news of the reboot, he was wondering if he’d receive a call. Although that has yet to happen, the actor is hopeful he will get a chance to return as Clem. A call many fans are more than likely hopeful to see happen, too.

“I see reboots happening. Old castmates coming back. Bigger names getting their calls.

And I know how Hollywood works. Do I think they’ll call me? No,” James Leary stated in his post. “Do I think they should? Yeah. I do.” While it remains to be seen what characters are ultimately brought back for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, Leary has no hard feelings. “But whether they do or not, I’m proud of what I did. I took a side character and turned him into something real. Something people still care about. And that’s enough.”

Clem (James Leary) and Spike (James Marsters) on set of buffy the vampire slayer

While it remains to be seen whether or not Clem makes a return for the reboot, the character’s fate at the end of the original series leaves the door open. Plenty of characters met their unfortunate demise throughout the show’s original seven-season run, including the likes of Anya Jenkins (Emma Caulfield) and Tara Maclay (Amber Benson). Clem, however, made the decision to ultimately leave Sunnydale near the end of Season 7, before the finale’s impending apocalypse. This gives the new creative team the ability to bring the friendly demon back with ease, should they choose to.

During a recent appearance at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, Gellar suggested the goal is to focus on modernizing the themes of the original series with the reboot. “We’re trying to figure out how to modernize the themes of the series, especially what it means to feel like an outsider in a world dominated by social media.” Should the series opt to bring back Clem for its reboot, the character could easily fit into the themes Geller is eager to tackle as we’ll get to see how the world adapts to a demon – a friendly one at that – living among mortals in the age of social media.

All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, along with its spinoff series, Angel, are now available to stream on Hulu. It is currently unknown when the reboot will go into production, and when it’ll make its debut on the streaming service.