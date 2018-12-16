Matt Damon Imitates Chris Hemsworth in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Oscar Audition Tape

Matt Damon hosted Saturday Night Live last night and broke out some pretty impressive impressions. In a sketch devoted to Oscar host auditions, the cast of the show ran through tons of celebrity impressions, and Matt Damon‘s Chris Hemsworth might be our favorite.

Hemsworth, of course, is best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Donning Hemsworth’s beard as well as the classic suit-jacket-over-a-t-shirt look, Damon takes the film clacker for himself and gets his own audition started.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nice job,” he says to guy whose job he just stole. “Host the Oscars? Why would anyone want to look at me,” he says sadly. Of course, Damon’s version of Hemsworth knows everyone wants to look at him, so he ends the appearance with a wink to the camera.

Kudos to Damon for nailing the Austrian accent as well as Hemsworth’s charmingly calm presence.

This isn’t the first time Matt Damon has played a prominent member of the Thor universe. Last year, the actor made a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok, playing Loki in the stage play version of Thor: The Dark World.

The middle Hemsworth brother isn’t the only actor Damon portrayed in the SNL sketch. Audiences were also treated to a hilarious Matthew McConaughey impression, in which Damon basically just talked a bunch of McConaughey-worthy nonsense.

“First of all, here’s what happened… I was talking to my hero, who is me in ten years, and he said ‘you’re gonna host the Academy Awards’. What I didn’t realize is, I was talking to myself in six years, and what I was actually saying is ‘ten years ago you’re gonna win an Academy Award,’ so ten years ago my name was in the envelope. Now I don’t know who I’m talking to. Alright.”

There were tons of great impressions in this sketch, which included Ego Nwodim as Tiffany Haddish, Melissa Villaseñor as Sarah Silverman, Pete Davidson as Rami Malek, Keenan Thompson as Terry Crews and Michael Strahan, Chris Redd as Kanye West, Heidi Gardner as Allison Janney, Cecily Strong as Rachel Brosnahan, Kate McKinnon as Michelle Wolf and Ellen DeGeneres, and Aidy Bryant as Hannah Gadsby, Roseanne Barr, and Amy Sherman Palladino.

As always, Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.