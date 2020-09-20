Maya Rudolph Wins Emmys For Big Mouth and Saturday Night Live

✖

The 72nd Emmy Awards are happening tonight, which means this week saw many shows taking home some prizes at earlier events. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Watchmen have both already cleaned up, and we're eager to see how tonight's event will unfold. Those shows aren't the only ones to take home multiple awards. Not only did Maya Rudolph score her first Emmy this week, but she also earned her second. After being nominated in the past for Saturday Night Live and The Good Place, Rudolph finally won awards for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for voicing Connie the Hormone Monstress on Big Mouth and Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for playing Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live. Both series took to Twitter this week to honor Rudolph's win

“HUGE CONGRATS to @MayaRudolph on the @TelevisionAcad award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance 🛁👏🏆 #Emmy,” @bigmouth wrote. “An #Emmy for @MayaRudolph as @KamalaHarris! Congratulations,” @nbcsnl posted. You can check out the tweets below:

The 72nd Emmy Awards will still premiere on September 20th on ABC but the crowds won't be together at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown LA as the nominees and host Jimmy Kimmel will come together remotely. Other nominees for this year's Emmys include Watchmen, which leads with 26 nominations, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark, Succession, Saturday Night Live, and Schitt's Creek.

Both Big Mouth and SNL revealed some big casting announcements recently. Ayo Edebiri is set to replace Jenny Slate as Missy on the animated series. Slate was one of the many white voice actors from various animated series who made the decision to exit their roles after finally realizing they shouldn't have been voicing people of color.

As for Saturday Night Live, not only will Rudolph will be returning next season to play VP candidate Kamala Harris once again, but she'll be acting opposite Jim Carrey, who was cast as Joe Biden. While many are excited to see Carrey on SNL, others believe these important political roles should have gone to one of the show's cast members.

