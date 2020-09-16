Jim Carrey Trends As SNL Fans Debate His Joe Biden Casting
Big news came from Saturday Night Live today as it was announced the show is adding three new cast members as well as Jim Carrey as Joe Biden. The role was previously played by Jason Sudeikis and more recently Woody Harrelson, and while many people are hyped at the idea of Carrey joining the cast, some SNL fans have mixed feelings. Many people believe these big political roles should go to the actual cast members of SNL while other folks would prefer to see Sudeikis return to the show. There's also the question of what will happen with Carrey if Biden wins the election. Before reading some of the various reactions, you can check out SNL's announcement below.
"Jim Carrey is our new Joe Biden," @nbcsnl wrote.
Jim Carrey is our new Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/hBJPRJl6Ja— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 16, 2020
Here are some of the various reactions ranging from excitement to skepticism over Carrey being cast as Biden on SNL...
A Great Get
SNL's ratings are gonna JUMP with Jim Carrey playing Biden.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 16, 2020
The Excitment Is Real
Too much #SNL news to take in this week— Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) September 16, 2020
Entire cast is returning AND we're getting 3 new cast members!
Jim Carrey taking over Biden from Woody Harrelson!
FIVE new shows in a row! pic.twitter.com/vbtPJBIPZG
Iconic Duo
I don’t think the world is ready for the funny that Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph are about to bring to SNL as Biden and Harris 😂 pic.twitter.com/NVT9DETl6e— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) September 16, 2020
Goold Ole Days
I love love love Jim Carrey. But I do miss the days when cast members were allowed to shine as recurring characters. The show made them stars, it didn't bring in stars to help out. https://t.co/ukBB5MuZu3— Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) September 16, 2020
How Does the Cast Feel?
If I were a cast member on SNL and I saw the show constantly bringing in outsiders for the biggest parts, I’d be … vexed. https://t.co/YiTt466iqe— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) September 16, 2020
Hard to Let Go
Sudeikis will always be MY Biden. https://t.co/WicvX9pEY0 pic.twitter.com/6i3e5t8XEr— Mark Graham (@unclegrambo) September 16, 2020
Hard to Choose
Jim Carrey is my comedic idol. I love the man so much, and I think he's going to excel in the role, but what about bringing back Jason Sudeikis? https://t.co/0b6Zcti0ec— JJ Huber (@darthhuber) September 16, 2020
Confidence Issue?
It’s baffling to me that Lorne Michaels has so little confidence in the current #SNL cast that he’s not only bringing Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph back to play Trump and Kamala Harris, but he’s also adding Jim Carrey as Joe Biden. https://t.co/cACWB7Fgm4— Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) September 16, 2020
Interesting Take
I don't have strong feelings about Jim Carrey as Biden. Maybe he'll be good! But continually hiring outside stars for big roles just underlines how SNL is more concerned with the *impression* of the person (voice, likeness) than the *idea* of the person (writing, character)— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 16, 2020
Open-Minded
I can’t really picture Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, especially since Jason Sudeikis is perfect in the role, but he’s one of the best impersonators ever, so color me interested. https://t.co/mzauv3P7lU— Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) September 16, 2020
You Have to Laugh
This is huge for kids who grew up watching Jim Carrey, moved to big cities to pursue comedy, and worked their asses off to pay for seemingly endless classes at Second City or iO or UCB to fulfill their dream of one day continuing to watch Jim Carrey. https://t.co/PinWv3fyKp— Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) September 16, 2020
The Big Question
Jim Carrey as Biden on SNL should be entertaining. Will he stick around if Biden actually wins the election? pic.twitter.com/qLIX0dDNui— Paul R. La Monica (@LaMonicaBuzz) September 16, 2020
Let's Wait and See!
Not going to weigh in on Jim Carrey being cast to play Joe Biden on SNL right now. Going to wait to see how this develops then let the comedy speak for itself.— Phil Braun (@playazball) September 16, 2020