Mayans M.C. Season 3 Trailer Released by FX

The Mayans are finally making their highly-anticipated return to television. After several pandemic-related delays, the third season of Mayans M.C. is officially ready for action. FX recently announced that the third season of the popular Sons of Anarchy spinoff series would be premiering on March 16th, which may have come as a surprise given how little we knew about the production of the third installment. Now, however, we have our first look at what's to come in the new installment.

On Monday morning, FX unveiled the first trailer for Mayans M.C. Season 3, and it looks to bring even more explosive action than Season 2. The Santo Padre charter is on the brink of war with both the cartel and the rival Vatos Malditos, and things are spiraling quickly out of control. EZ, Angel, and the rest of the club are facing challenges far beyond what they're used to, and things are only getting more difficult. You can check out the official trailer for Season 3 in the video above!

The third season of Mayans M.C. takes place a few months after the end of Season 2, so some time has passed in the world of the show. EZ is a fully-patched member of the M.C., and he is helping the rest of the club deal with the fallout of the Vatos Malditos massacre.

"Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos," showrunner Elgin James told EW. "EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita, finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest. Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep."

The other big reveal from the Season 2 finale showed that one of the men who was killed in the party raid was a member of the Sons of Anarchy, so there could be even more major SOA surprises on the way in Season 3. Montez, a member of the Redwood Original chapter of the Sons of Anarchy club, is actually seen being held captive in the new trailer.

Mayans M.C. returns with its Season 3 premiere on March 16th on FX. The episode will be made available the next day on Hulu.