FX Sets Premiere Date for Mayans M.C. Season 3

It's time to rev your engines once again, as Mayans M.C. is finally making its return to FX. So many shows and movies have faced major delays due to the pandemic, which has made it difficult for fans to know when their favorite programs are coming back. Fans of the Sons of Anarchy franchise have been anxiously awaiting the return of Mayans M.C. for its third season, and now the news has arrived that the new episodes are actually just around the corner. It was announced on Friday that Mayans M.C. Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, March 16th on FX.

Had there not been a pandemic, the third season of the hit motorcycle drama would have likely aired back in the fall. But the production had to be delayed, which pushed the premiere date to March. This is still exciting news, however, given that no one had any idea when the show could be coming back.

The third season of Mayans M.C. takes place a few months after the end of Season 2, so some time has passed in the world of the show. EZ is a fully-patched member of the M.C., and he is helping the rest of the club deal with the fallout of the Vatos Malditos massacre.

"Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos," showrunner Elgin James told EW. "EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita, finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest. Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep."

The other big reveal from the Season 2 finale showed that one of the men who was killed in the party raid was a member of the Sons of Anarchy, so there could be even more major SOA surprises on the way in Season 3.

