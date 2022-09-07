Mortal Kombat McFarlane Toys Wave 10 Pre-Orders: Batman Who Laughs, Spawn, Kabal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys has launched the 10th wave in their Mortal Kombat lineup with 7-inch scale figures based on the Darkest Knight Noob Saibot skin (The Batman Who Laughs), Shadow of Spawn skin, and Kabal's Rapid Red skin from MK11. Spawn fans will likely be especially interested in the Shadow of Spawn figure, as it features a classic look. Details on the entire lineup can be found below, including pre-order links.

Mortal Kombat Wave 10 Shadow of Spawn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout) / Amazon: "The Mortal Kombat Wave 10 Shadow of Spawn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure is based off his skin in the Mortal Kombat 11 video game. The detailed Shadow of Spawn action figure features 22 points of articulation and is showcased in Mortal Kombat-themed window box packaging. Spawn includes 2x attachable chain accessories and a display base

Al Simmons, once the U.S. government's greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell. A Hellspawn."

Mortal Kombat Wave 10 The Batman Who Laughs 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The detailed Batman Who Laughs action figure features 22 points of articulation and is showcased in Mortal Kombat-themed window box packaging. The Batman Who Laughs comes with a curved blade accessory and a display base.

Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, The Batman Who Laughs is a hybrid version of the Batman and The Joker from Earth-22. This twisted version of Batman was created when nanotoxins from The Joker's heart were released into Bruce Wayne's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime."

Mortal Kombat Wave 10 Kabal Rapid Red 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: "The detailed Kabal Rapid Red action figure features 22 points of articulation and is showcased in Mortal Kombat-themed window box packaging. Kabal comes with 2x Blades of Vengeance hook swords and a display base

Fleet-footed Black Dragon enforcer. Kabal's sprinting speed is only outpaced by his greed. He was a rookie cop until Kano tempted him to sell out his police department for cash money and a spot in the Black Dragon. Kabal has run down anyone who's crossed Kano ever since."