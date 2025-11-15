MCU’s Best New Defenders Team Forms To Protect New York In This Brilliant Fan Art

New fan art suggests a strong line-up for a new Defenders team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and these street-level heroes are primed to protect New York in Daredevil: Born Again and other upcoming projects. Very different from the team in Marvel Comics, the Defenders first came together in live-action in Netflix’s Defenders Saga. This version of the team — which is now MCU canon — comprised Matt Murdock’s Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand’s Iron Fist (Finn Jones), but more heroes could join them soon.

Jessica Jones was recently confirmed to be returning in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which will see Matt Murdock form an army to take down Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. There is speculation that Luke Cage and Danny Rand will also return, which has been imagined in art shared by @arifinity_ on Instagram. The art teams up the original Defenders with other MCU heroes, including Peter Parker’s Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), Frank Castle’s Punisher (Jon Bernthal), and Marc Spector’s Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), which would be a brilliant line-up.

Who Could Be in Daredevil’s New Defenders Team in Born Again Season 2?

The ending of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 saw Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) convince Matt Murdock to take a slower approach in battling Kingpin, who enacting his plans to put New York under martial law and outlaw vigilantism in the city. Daredevil set out to build an army of heroes capable of taking on Mayor Fisk, which clearly hinted at the reintroduction of the Defenders team ahead of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in early 2026. Jessica Jones’ return makes her a clear candidate to join Daredevil’s army, and she won’t be alone.

Frank Castle will also be returning in Born Again season 2, and his transformation into a bona fide hero could set the stage for his upcoming Special Presentation and appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in 2026. Jack Duquesne’s Swordsman (Tony Dalton) is expected to return, as is Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez), who may adopt the White Tiger moniker after her uncle’s murder. Currently, neither Luke Cage nor Danny Rand have been announced to be returning in Born Again season 2, but their reappearance years after the end of Marvel Television’s Netflix shows has been long-rumored.

There are many other street-level heroes operating in New York City in the MCU who could join Daredevil’s Defenders. Moon Knight is prominent in New York in Marvel Comics, so could appear as a Defender if Oscar Isaac chooses to return to Disney. Kate Bishop is also currently operating as Hawkeye in New York, but is expected to become a Young Avenger instead. The most notable New York-based hero is surely Spider-Man. Parker and Murdock already crossed paths in No Way Home, so it would be great to see the Spider-Man and Daredevil team up again to battle Kingpin.

