Spider-Man & Daredevil Team-Up Against Hidden Villains in Dark MCU Brand New Day Art

Spider-Man and Daredevil have been brought together in this new Marvel Cinematic Universe fan art, which imagines the pair of New York crimefighters teaming up in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After starring as his fan-favorite version of the Man Without Fear between 2015 and 2018 in Netflix’s Defenders Saga, it has been great to see Charlie Cox integrated into the MCU proper. He officially returned as Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) lawyer during Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, so Spider-Man and Daredevil might continue to be connected in the MCU’s future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the current state of New York under the mayorship of Wilson Fisk’s Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) means it would make sense for Daredevil to have a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This has been imagined in new fan art shared by @spdrmnkyxxiii on Instagram, which pits Peter Parker and Matt Murdock — in his new black superhero costume — against unseen antagonists out to kill them. Daredevil’s appearance in Brand New Day has long been rumored, and while Cox has denied his involvement, it’s possible the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen could appear.

What Role Could Daredevil Have in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

At the start of 2025, Daredevil: Born Again saw Matt Murdock finally lead a continuation of his Defenders Saga solo series in the MCU itself. The first season marked the election of Wilson Fisk as Mayor of New York, which allowed him to manipulate events leading to the outlawing of vigilantes in the city and the establishment of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. This event must impact far more heroes than just Daredevil — who will be dealing with the fallout in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 in 2026 — as there are many other heroes in New York, including Spider-Man.

The exploration of Marvel Comics’ Devil’s Reign storyline from 2021 in the MCU means many New York-based heroes could come together in coming projects. We already know Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones will be returning alongside Daredevil in Born Again season 2, but it would also be great to see Spider-Man join the ranks of Daredevil’s army. Long-time Daredevil enemy-turned-ally Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), the Punisher, will be showing up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day following appearances in Born Again season 2 and his own Special Presentation, so Brand New Day could continue the Devil’s Reign event.

If this is the case, it would make perfect sense for Matt Murdock to make an appearance alongside Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. We don’t yet know the details of Destin Daniel Cretton’s upcoming Spider-Man sequel, but with the likes of Holland, Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and more in the cast, it promises to be a thrilling adventure for the now-anonymous wall-crawler. How great would it be if Daredevil became involved in Spider-Man’s next story? This could set them up for many more adventures in the MCU’s future.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!