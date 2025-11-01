Missing Marvel Star Sparks MCU Return Rumors After Mysterious Social Media Post

While it’s no secret that the Defenders are slowly being reintroduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an Instagram story seems to be starting some rumors. That reintroduction started with Charlie Cox’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which brought Matt Murdock to the big screen and into the official MCU. Then, we got Daredevil: Born Again, which brought each of the Defenders seasons released by Netflix into the canon fold. There were also some fun easter eggs for Luke Cage, and we now know for a fact that Krystin Ritter is returning as Jessica Jones for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, and that Jon Bernthal is coming back as Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

But it seems, with all these new MCU appearances by the Defenders, that someone is notably missing: Danny Rand. Though there has been some speculation that Finn Jones might be reprising his role, and he has spoken about the fact that he’s more than eager to come back, there’s been no concrete proof that that was, or would be, happening. But that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill, especially when Jones is posting some pretty cryptic things on Instagram.

Could Danny Rand Be Coming To The MCU?

It’s totally possible that Jones was just posting a dojo pic that reminded him of his time as the Iron Fist. However, it’s also totally possible that he was hinting at a potential return to the role of Danny Rand and his first steps into the new MCU, especially considering the pictures he posted with Jessica Henwick that he captioned with the word “Reunion.” Back in 2024, Jones spoke with The Nerd Shephard about coming back to Rand, and a potential team-up with Mike Colter, saying, “I think I’m in a place professionally where I would like to continue to grow with that character. I would love to see the chemistry between me and Mike again. It was always fantastic. I think those are really interesting characters to put together. If they would bring me and Mike back to do a ‘Heroes For Hire’ TV series, I think it would be the right way.”

Speaking at La Conve Monterrey, an anime convention in Monterrey, Mexico, about his feelings on a potential return, Jones said, “There’s a lot of willingness for the fans to see that not happen, as well. Like, I’m very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it. My response to that is, ‘Give me a f*cking chance, man.’ I’m here and I’m ready, and I wanna prove people wrong. And so, yeah, I would love to see that happen.”

Do you want to see Danny Rand join the other Defenders in the MCU? Let us know in the comments! And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.