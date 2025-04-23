10 Marvel Characters We Need to See in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again delivered everything fans were looking for after waiting since 2018 for Matt Murdock’s return. While Matt remained out of the Daredevil outfit for the majority of the show, the build-up to accepting his identity as the protector of Hell’s Kitchen and the explosive action that followed set up a second season that is preparing to introduce more characters. While Matt proclaimed that he and the others who oppose Wilson Fisk — the kingpin of crime and corrupt mayor of New York City — will need an “army” for the upcoming fight against Fisk’s tyranny, the door is wide open for return of fan-favorite street-level heroes from Marvel’s Netflix era, heavy hitters who are already established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even some new faces. If the second season of Daredevil: Born Again is anything like the shocking finale of the first season, then Matt Murdock is going to need all the help he can get.

Let’s check out the 10 characters we would love to see in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2!

Jessica Jones

Besides Daredevil, Jessica Jones is the fan-favorite request to be brought into the Disney+ corner of the MCU. Not only was Krysten Ritter met with an overwhelmingly positive response for her portrayal of the super-strong hero/private investigator with a traumatic past, but her rapport with Matt Murdock in The Defenders was a clear highlight of the series. As with the other Defenders (Luke Cage and Iron Fist), Jessica Jones is based in New York and would be one of the street-level heroes targeted by Fisk’s violent Anti-Vigilante Task Force. With Jessica’s fiery attitude, she is not one who would likely take Fisk’s police state lying down.

Ritter herself has expressed her desire to return as Jessica Jones for years. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ritter said, “I am ready and I would, of course, be there in a heartbeat. She’s a character who I absolutely love, and she was a part of my life for so long. So if the opportunity calls, I may or may not have an extra jacket already. Fingers crossed, you never know. But that would be exciting, of course.”

Luke Cage

Going hand-in-hand with his comic-accurate girlfriend and eventual wife, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage would be a logical choice to return for Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. Cage, also known as Power Man, has a canonical connection to the “Mayor Fisk” arc in the comics; one that carries major significance for New York City as a whole. When Fisk is arrested for his multiple crimes, Cage runs unopposed for the mayoral seat and wins. With the mess left behind by Fisk and vigilantes being persecuted, Cage undoes all the damage that has been done, working his best to restore the legitimacy of the heroes to New York City as a protector of the people.

With Season 2 of Born Again set to tackle Fisk, his implementation of martial law, and the violent Anti-Vigilante Task Force, Luke Cage is an essential ally with an even more significant future in the larger MCU.

Danny Rand/Iron Fist

Along with Matt Murdock, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, Danny Rand, aka Iron Fisk, is the last member of the Defenders and a long-time ally and friend to Daredevil. Outside of his secret life as Iron Fist, Danny Rand also heads the thriving company, Rand Enterprise, making him one of the only heroes who can challenge Fisk politically or monetarily, given his fortune. Additionally, Rand has a history of covering for Daredevil when he is at his lowest.

In Ed Brubaker’s Daredevil comic run (2006-2009), Rand is hired by an unknown party (later revealed to be Vanessa Fisk) to wear the Daredevil outfit and patrol the streets of Hell’s Kitchen while Matt was in prison, giving the illusion that Daredevil was still active while also clearing suspicion of Matt’s identity as the horned vigilante. Danny Rand certainly has the potential to change the tide of the war against Fisk.

At a recent convention in Mexico, Finn Jones, the actor who portrayed Danny Rand, addressed the topic of a potential return, revealing, “[There is a] willingness for the fans to see that happen. There’s a lot of willingness for the fans to see that not happen as well. I’m very aware of the critiques of the character and my role in it. My response to that is like, give me a f-cking chance, man. I’m here and I’m ready. I want to prove people wrong. So I would love to see that happen.”

Elektra Natchios

Though writers introduced Heather Glenn as Matt Murdock’s girlfriend in Born Again, the absence of Matt’s long-time and classic on-again-off-again love interest, Elektra Natchios, felt palpable. Elektra and Matt are a staple couple in Marvel Comics, and even when they are not romantically entwined, the two are always willing to go to extremes for one another.

If Matt has a war to fight as Daredevil, it would be almost illogical if Elektra were not there to fight with him. Though her tactics are more along the lines of Frank Castle (the Punisher), Elektra is perhaps Daredevil’s most vital ally. In recent comics written by Erica Schultz, Elektra has taken on the mantle of Daredevil at Matt’s request, fulfilling her promise to him to keep his beloved city safe. Elektra could also potentially return with a ninja army, as she is connected to the mystical group known as The Hand.

Mister Fear

Considering the fact that Daredevil: Born Again killed off Muse — one of Daredevil’s most gruesome foes — the spot is open for a new villain working under Fisk’s orders. Mister Fear is an iconic Daredevil antagonist who has had four different iterations, but the one who would be most sensible to include in the MCU is Larry Cranston.

Cranston has a history with Matt Murdock, as they both attended the same law school years earlier. He is responsible for terrorizing Matt’s wife, Milla Donovan, by using a chemical pheromone that induces severe fear in its victim. Though there has not been any mention of Mister Fear being brought into the MCU, Matthew Lillard, who will be playing an unknown role in Season 2, would be an excellent choice to bring the villain to life.

Foggy Nelson

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

The opening scene of Daredevil: Born Again shattered the hearts of the fans, writers, and actors alike with Foggy’s unexpected death at Bullseye’s hands. The confirmation that Elden Henson would be returning to the soft reboot of the series as Foggy Nelson was met with universal excitement, as Foggy is not only an undeniable favorite character, but is an integral part of Matt Murdock’s life. However, theories have been running rampant that Foggy is not dead, but is instead in witness protection after faking his death to protect his life.

The comics set a precedent for this storyline, with Vanessa Fisk helping Foggy enact his plan. As Vanessa was the one responsible for the hit that took Foggy’s life, it would be an interesting turn of events if she actually orchestrated it all to simply appear as if Foggy had been killed for one reason or another.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Spider-Man and Daredevil frequently work together in the comics, oftentimes much to Daredevil’s chagrin, due to Spider-Man’s tendency to talk more than he focuses on the mission. In the MCU, the seeds of a Daredevil/Spider-Man team-up have already been sown, as Matt Murdock appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, meeting Peter Parker, Aunt May, and Happy Hogan. Though Matt appeared as himself in a professional capacity as a lawyer, Peter was witness to his uncanny abilities, as Matt caught a projectile brick mid-air without anyone else noticing it coming.

It wouldn’t take much for Peter to track Matt down again, especially considering the fact that Peter’s home borough of Queens is under Fisk’s jurisdiction, thus putting Spider-Man on the radar for vigilante activities.

Brett Mahoney

Brett Mahoney appeared throughout the original Netflix Daredevil series as an old friend of Matt and Foggy’s who had become a police officer. In Season 2 of Daredevil, Brett received a promotion to the rank of sergeant for taking credit for arresting Frank Castle, thanks to Daredevil’s intervention. Mahoney would be a perfect inclusion to the chaos happening in the NYPD, thanks to Fisk essentially taking control of the force and elevating corrupt cops to positions of unchecked power with the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Mahoney has always been a pillar of justice and surely would be one of the cops to fight back against Fisk, like the few detectives and officers Daredevil addressed at the very end of the Season 1 finale. As Matt works closely with the retired NYPD detective turned private investigator, Cherry, bringing in Mahoney to Cherry’s trusted circle of uncorrupt cops chosen to work with Daredevil would be an easy connection to make.

Ms. Marvel

While Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, does not live in New York City, she is from the neighboring town of Jersey City, New Jersey. Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again brought her father, Yusuf Khan, into the mix in Episode 5, “With Interest,” where he crossed paths with Matt Murdock and unknowingly assisted in Matt embracing his life as Daredevil again. Considering Yusuf works as an assistant bank manager in Manhattan, Kamala would have a vested interest in ensuring that Fisk and the mayhem he has caused across New York City come to an end for her father’s safety. With the reference to Kamala Khan and her alter ego as Miss Marvel in Episode 5, a proper appearance by the Young Avenger would be fitting.

Yelena Belova

Natasha Romanoff’s younger sister and fellow Black Widow, Yelena Belova, has already worked on the street level in New York City and against Fisk in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. With Yelena’s impending appearance in Thunderbolts*, which is also set to take place in Manhattan, Yelena’s connection to the city is only growing stronger.

If the Thunderbolts team is affected by Fisk’s anti-vigilante policies and police state, it would give Yelena a strong reason to join forces with Daredevil to bring down the corrupt mayor. Additionally, Black Widow and Daredevil have a vast comic history. As Marvel did not implement any of that history with Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Yelena Belova could take up the role that Natasha did not in relation to Daredevil.

What characters do you want to see in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again? Let us know in the comments!